Famous Clip of Josh Hawley on Jan. 6 Proven to Be Complete Sham - Here's What the Dems Didn't Show You

Tucker Carlson just proved that for the modern Democratic Party, character assassination is just another arm of politics.

Progressives have already proven that on their own, with the years’ long war on former President Donald Trump and the repulsive smear campaign against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, among others.

And in his groundbreaking Fox News report Monday exposing hidden footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, Carlson demonstrated that Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri was a target, too.

A review by Carlson’s team of more than 40,000 hours of video — provided to “Tucker Carlson Tonight” by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — shows that one of the great meme moments promulgated by Democrats from the Capital incursion was a deceptively edited video clip with one aim: to brand Josh Hawley as a coward.

Check out the Carlson segment here for what the Democrats didn’t show you:

The Josh Hawley Coward Tape Proves to Be a Lie After Further Review from the @TuckerCarlson Team “The surveillance footage we reviewed shows that famous clip was a sham, edited deceptively by the January 6th Committee. The clip was propaganda, not evidence. The actual videotape… https://t.co/vbrGyz9hi3 pic.twitter.com/DDf4j1rEwx — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) March 7, 2023

As Carlson reported, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s handpicked panel of vicious partisans, formally known as the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, has made a big deal about a split-second of video showing Hawley running through a Capitol hallway.

Democrats had a particular interest in smearing Hawley because, besides being a stalwart conservative who had ousted Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in the 2018 midterms, he had raised his fist in salute to the supporters of then-President Donald Trump who were outside the Capitol as Congress met to certify the 2020 presidential election.

That helped incite the crowd, Virginia Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria claimed at a July 22 meeting of the Jan. 6 committee that was televised nationally.

“Later that day, Sen. Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol,” Luria said, introducing the video. “See for yourself.”

The short segment then played on an overhead projector, literally spotlighting Hawley as he’s seen running in a Capitol hallway. The audience in the hearing room burst into laughter — as did countless Americans watching at home.

The problem for Democrats now is, a fuller version of the video has been made public, thanks to McCarthy and Carlson, and the Democratic version is, as usual, not even close to the truth.

Instead of the moment showing a sole man fleeing in apparent panic, the video shows a large group of lawmakers being guided to run through the hall by Capitol police. Hawley is actually bringing up the rear. That doesn’t reveal much about the actual events, but it does ruin the Democratic narrative completely.

The near-criminally dishonest party of Rep. Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden, Sen. Chuck Schumer, the “squad” and Rep. Adam Schiff, not to mention the establishment media, wanted Americans to think Halwey was a coward fleeing abjectly in the face of danger.

“But in fact, the surveillance footage we reviewed showed that famous clip was a sham, edited deceptively by the January 6th committee,” Carlson said. “The clip was propaganda, not evidence.

“The actual video tape shows Hawley was one of many lawmakers being ushered out of the building by Capitol Hill police officers. And in fact, Hawley was at the back of the pack.

“The coward tape was a lie. One of many from the January 6th committee.”

But it had its intended effect. As NBC reported, former Sen. Al “Groping Hands” Franken posted the video with music from the old “Benny Hill Show.” The gay pervert-plagued gang at the anti-Trump Lincoln Project posted it with the theme song from the movie “Chariots of Fire” and “Eye of the Tiger” from “Rocky III.” (Does anyone else get the impression Franken and the Lincoln Project crowd came of age at the same time?)

So, Democrats and NeverTrump Republicans got their yuks at the expense of an outspoken conservative. The Jan. 6 committee members performed their function of using the whole “investigation” as a method of scoring political points.

In fact, a Democrat mounting a bid for Hawley’s Senate seat has already been putting the “c-word” in play:

Josh Hawley is a fraud and a coward. And by the time I’m done with him, the whole world is gonna know it. pic.twitter.com/rBzfey4zcG — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) March 1, 2023

And if this video footage had stayed hidden, the American people never would have known about the deliberate deception.

But truth is simply not in the leadership of the modern Democratic Party. Whatever decency the party might have had in the past — the increasingly distant past — its current iteration is an organization that covets power above all things, and is not only willing but eager to engage in character assassination to get it.

From the time Donald Trump declared for the presidency in 2015 to the current moment, it has attacked him on all fronts with “pee tapes” of Russian prostitutes and juiced-up quotes of his conversations with foreign leaders, clearly politicized investigations of “Russian collusion” and absurd, ginned up accusations of racism (accusations that were never heard during Trump’s decades in the public spotlight before he became a threat to Democrats poltically).

And if there were any doubt that Democrats had descended below the level of decency it came during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, when a beyond-sketchy story by a beyond-sketchy “victim” accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault turned into a hell’s carnival of inane accusations and slanderous insinuations all aimed solely at publicly crucifying a conservative who would provide a conservative vote on the Supreme Court.

The special counsel investigation into Trump’s “Russia collusion” ended up proving that there was nothing there. Republicans held firm in confirming Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. And now, thanks to McCarthy and Carlson, Americans can see for themselves the character assassination that was aimed at Hawley. And they can see who’s responsible.

The biggest problem for Republicans is, when it comes to the Democratic strategy, it’s asymmetrical warfare.

Character assassination requires the target to have character in the first place. That’s in pretty short supply on the American left these days.

And if Adam Schiff and his ilk are the targets, the aim has to be pretty low.

