The creator of some of the most iconic music in video game history is running for Congress in Nevada as a Republican in hopes of unseating Democratic Rep. Susie Lee in November.

Since November 2001, gamers have come to know and adore the video game franchise “Halo” in part thanks to its signature theme.

The composition has been updated for every new installment of the popular Xbox series, and its composer also created the theme for the video game series “Destiny.”

Although Marty O’Donnell left Bungie — the company that launched “Halo” and “Destiny” — in 2014, he will forever be known as the brains behind the signature hook that helped Microsoft successfully enter the video game console market.

Young people have gone viral online for recreating O’Donnell’s “Halo” theme in public spaces:







O’Donnell announced on Sunday he hopes to leave behind a legacy separate from the world of gaming and to help change the culture in Washington.

In a lengthy statement on the social media platform X, he said he is entering politics reluctantly as he slammed the people who are running the country for driving inflation, enabling the border crisis, creating division and making the American dream feel unattainable.

“I never wanted to be a politician and I still don’t,” O’Donnell wrote. “I’ve had two successful careers and have started a few small businesses. I’ve also worked for some big corporations. I was ready to retire and spend more time with my family — which I’ve done for the past 3 years. I think they’re ready for me to find something else to do.

“I’m tired of seeing the leaders of our country being influenced by the toxic divisions that are tearing apart our families and society. It’s time for me to step up and do my civic duty. To give back and try and change things for the better. If not me, who? If not now, when?

“It’s easy to look at the economy and realize that something has gone horribly wrong. Working people, the middle class, and small businesses have been losing ground over the past 20 years. The goose that lays the golden eggs for our country has been kicked around and squeezed to the point where laying more golden eggs is almost impossible.”

I never wanted to be a politician and I still don’t. I’ve had two successful careers and have started a few small businesses. I’ve also worked for some big corporations. I was ready to retire and spend more time with my family – which I’ve done for the past 3 years. I think… pic.twitter.com/qlqcmi63Z9 — Marty O’Donnell (@MartyTheElder) March 4, 2024

O’Donnell said that since 2000 — a year before one of his compositions would become known to millions of people across the globe — life has become unaffordable for so many people.

In a message aimed at young voters who are struggling, the composer wrote, “To everyone who works and is trying to do the right thing for their family, to everyone who is young and wonders why their lives are worse than their parents: you are not wrong.”

He then unleashed on pharmaceutical companies, Big Tech, corporate media and every other entity he said had colluded to make Washington corrupt.

O’Donnell also ripped the country’s leaders for failing to secure the border and for the federal government’s “handouts” to illegal immigrants.

“One thing the federal government should certainly be responsible for is the security of our borders,” he said. “Instead, we see millions of people coming in without any accounting for who they are, what they intend to do, or what they’re bringing with them.

“And they’re being given access to all sorts of handouts at our expense. At a minimum, the federal government and the state governments should be working together to enforce existing laws and secure the border. Seeing our government at war with itself is unacceptable.”

O’Donnell also said that looking back on his life, he has never seen the country so morally lost.

“For my whole life, in every place I’ve ever lived, I’ve seen people working to provide for their family,” he wrote. “Values like self-sacrifice, faith, integrity, fidelity, and valor are simply part of who these people are. They do these things not because the government tells them to, but because they know the right things to do — moral obligations that are freely chosen, not mandated by a government.”

The 68-year-old candidate also defended traditional family values.

“The sad reality is that many children in our country are suffering. Years of ridiculing and demeaning old fashioned ‘family values’ have taken a toll,” O’Donnell wrote. “Our society’s strength, fundamentally linked to the vitality of the family structure, has been eroded.

“I want to champion the traditional family as critical for a child’s development and success.”

He has launched a campaign website and is asking for donations.

