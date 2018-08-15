Famous Rock Band Issues ‘Disgusting and Reprehensible’ Trump Poster in Support of Democrat

Rock band Pearl Jam has attracted backlash from some online critics over the contents of a cartoon drawn in coordination with a recent performance in Missoula, Montana.

As Fox News reported, the band’s bassist, Jeff Ament, assisted another artist in creating the cartoon, which depicts a crumbling and burning Washington, D.C.

The artwork was posted to the band’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

In the foreground is a depiction of President Donald Trump’s corpse being pecked upon by a bald eagle.

Official artwork by Jeff Ament and Bobby Brown from last night’s show in Missoula. #TheAwayShows #Rock2Vote pic.twitter.com/CQI4chGEjs — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 14, 2018

Ament included a handwritten note to describe the artwork’s message and offer an endorsement of Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat running for re-election in the state.

Tester is depicted in the cartoon riding a tractor and jumping over the scene of destruction drawn below. His Republican opponent, Maryland native Matt Rosendale, is drawn with a lobster claw holding and celebrating his birth state.

“D.C. Burning Tester Evel Knievel on Tractor … Over The Cesspool Below,” Ament wrote.

He alluded to several scandals surrounding the current administration in urging fans to support the Democratic candidate.

“Russian Money, Golf courses, Hookers?” he wrote. “Maryland Matt Stars N Stripes As Flames.”

Ament has expressed support for Tester in the past, including an appearance on stage with him ahead of the band’s concert on Monday. He went on to explain that he knew the senator long before they went on to their high-profile careers.

“My earliest recollection of Jon is when he was still in high school he reffed at least two or three of our fifth grade basketball games — volunteered,” he told the crowd. “And I’m sure I deserved a technical at least one of those games.”

In his note accompanying the Instagram artwork, Ament stressed what he considers the importance of voting for Tester in the upcoming election.

“Y’all Know The Deal, We’re at a Tipping Point, And Its Time For Action,” he wrote. “Jon Tester is the Real Deal, and Nobody cares More About our Country And Especially Montana. So Here We Are.”

Ament thanked artist “Bobby Draws Skulls,” whose legal name is Bobby Brown, for collaborating on the artwork.

“He Killed It!” the bassist wrote.

Fox News reported that it did not receive a statement from representatives for either Pearl Jam or Tester in response to the story.

Rosendale, however, provided a statement denouncing the artists’ representation.

“Once again, Jon Tester has shown he will stand with the far-left over Montanans,” he said. “This poster from Pearl Jam is disgusting and reprehensible. It depicts a dead President Trump and a burning White House. It’s time for Jon Tester to denounce this act of violence and blatant display of extremism.”

