Fans Call for Olympic Gold Medalist to Take a DNA Test After Dominant Performance

 By Randy DeSoto  August 6, 2024 at 11:11am
Australians are calling for Canadian Olympic gold medalist Ethan Katzberg to get a DNA test because his appearance strikes them as being from down under.

Katzberg, 22, won the men’s hammer throw competition Sunday with a monster throw of 84.12 meters.

By comparison silver medalist Bence Halasz of Hungary threw the hammer 79.97 meters, and Ukraine’s Mykhalo Kokhan won bronze with a 79.39 meters toss.

Katzberg is the first Canadian to win Olympic gold in the hammer throw, and the youngest ever champion in the event.

However, people on social media are convinced he’s from Australia.

“Nah I want a DNA test this man is clearly Australian,” one person said on X.

Another responded to the post, “Canadians are Northern Hemisphere Australians. Request denied.”

Another quipped, “They’re just appropriating the Aussie male look.”

News.com.au reported that Aussies said there is no need for a DNA test, convinced he’s the character Toadfish Rebecchi from the long-running Australian soap opera “Neighbours.”

Toadfish sported long hair back in the day.

Katzberg told the CBC that he has no plans to change his mustache or hair, though he acknowledged that he and fellow Canadian hammer thrower Rowan Hamilton often get mistaken for each other.

“It just happened to be that we chose the same look, and now we get confused all the time,” Katzberg said. “But it’s good fun, and we’ve kind of enjoyed hearing what people have to say about us.”

