Fans Infuriated Over Painfully Obvious NFL Push for a 'Taylor Swift' Super Bowl, Citing 'Ridiculous' Penalties to Prove It
NFL fans are upset about what one characterized as the “ridiculous” referee calls in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.
The Chiefs eked out a 17 – 10 win, meaning they will return to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.
And of course the Chiefs’ coverage this year has been characterized by prolific presence of singer Taylor Swift in the stands.
On Sunday, after her beau, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, caught a touchdown pass, there was the obligatory cut-to Taylor reaction shot.
After watching a few minutes of the Chiefs vs. Ravens game today, it’s official, Taylor Swift is the most annoying person on planet Earth by a country mile. pic.twitter.com/7y3tl8MHr7
— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 28, 2024
Swift even appeared to get sick of it. She could be seen mouthing, “Go away, please,” during a cut to her during a promotion for the upcoming Grammy Awards.
Taylor Swift on-camera during a Grammys promo says, “Go away, please” pic.twitter.com/XpEw6zBq0N
— Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) January 28, 2024
Following the Chiefs’ win, the NFL showed the singer joining Kelce on the field for a celebratory hug and kiss.
Travis and Taylor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9FlGKczWd4
— NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2024
Multiple people posted on X that they felt the game was rigged to lead to these kind of Taylor and Travis moments.
NFL Draft Files suggested a penalty called against Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy when he slightly butted his helmet off Kelce’s was an example of the refs taking sides.
“The refs are rigging this game in favor of the #Chiefs… this is a RIDICULOUS call!!! The NFL is DESPERATE for that Taylor Swift Super Bowl money,” the post read.
The refs are rigging this game in favor of the #Chiefs… this is a RIDICULOUS call!!!
The NFL is DESPERATE for that Taylor Swift Super Bowl money 🤦♂️#KCvsBAL pic.twitter.com/hewujPhOKS
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 28, 2024
There were other obvious holding and pass interference penalties by the Chiefs at crucial moments in the game that the referees did not call.
One missed holding call appeared to allow Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the time he needed to connect with Kelce in the end zone.
Check out the right tackle for KC hold #50 on this TD. The NFL should do what MLB does for the playoffs & have more refs on the field for big games. Plays like this should not be missed. pic.twitter.com/mm0b6UhnUl
— Dan Coccimiglio (@NCalSportsNetWK) January 28, 2024
In another play, Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is pushed down in the end zone long before the ball arrives, allowing the Chiefs to intercept. “[R]igged the game for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce,” one user responded on X.
No need to hop in my comments on some false bravado…. There was no pass interference call by the refs on this Lamar Jackson interception… @NFL rigged the game for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.. #KCvsBal pic.twitter.com/piVQPVVhGl
— HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) January 28, 2024
Another X user called the game “scripted” after an apparent missed pass interference call, though not as grievous as the end zone push.
The nfl is scripted im sorry this is pass interference pic.twitter.com/FtOttF1laI
— John (@iam_johnw) January 28, 2024
Maybe it’s all just a coincidence, and the Ravens got their undeserved breaks, too, but fans sure see it as the NFL’s efforts to convert Taylor and Travis’ love story into a Super Bowl ratings cash-in.
