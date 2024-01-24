Jason Kelce's Wife Told Him to Be on His 'Best Behavior' Around Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game, His Response to Her was Gold

If you watched the NFL playoff game Sunday between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, then you probably saw a shirtless Jason Kelce celebrating his brother’s touchdown.

If you missed it, here’s a quick recap: Travis Kelce scored. Then his older brother, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and thus had the weekend off, torn off his shirt, let out a shout, pounded a beer and jumped from the box from which he had been watching the game — with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift — and into the crowd.

If you saw it, your reaction may have been similar to a lot of people’s: a smile or a laugh at the enthusiastic support of one brother for another, no matter who was watching.

That is not, however, how Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, apparently viewed the incident.

The Kelce brothers discussed Jason’s actions — and his wife’s reactions — on the latest episode of their podcast, “New Heights.”

“I watched this [Jason Kelce’s celebration] and it was pure pandemonium,” Travis Kelce said on the podcast. “Just pure pandemonium.”

He added that he wished he’d been able to see Kylie Kelce’s reaction to her husband’s antics, but it didn’t appear to be captured by any of the cameras in the stadium.

“I gave Kylie a heads-up,” Jason Kelce told his brother. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of that suite. And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’

“I was like, “Hey, just letting you know it’s happening. I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,'” he said.

“She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor (Swift). … I was like, ‘Kylie, when I met you, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm.'”

The Eagles center joked that his strategy was to make a terrible first impression, so that expectations for his future behavior would be low.

That worked with Swift, apparently, as Travis Kelce told his brother that “Tay said she absolutely loves you.”

Kylie Kelce’s reaction was a little different, apparently.

“I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason Kelce said.

Jason Kelce only knows one way to make an impression NEW EPISODE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/ncj8hIYVbS pic.twitter.com/sbNF8O1wBr — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 24, 2024

Interested readers can watch the entire podcast episode here or subscribe to their podcast here (but note the language is not censored on the full version the way it is in the shorter clips the brothers use for promoting the podcast).

