'So Far From the Truth': Michael Strahan Addresses National Anthem Controversy That Left Many Viewers Furious

“Fox NFL Sunday” analyst Michael Strahan has apologized following the volcanic outrage he unleashed by appearing to disrespect the national anthem during a ceremony honoring veterans, saying it was an unintentional blunder.

Strahan came under fire on Sunday after a viral video showed him not putting his hand over his heart during “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a pre-game event in the runup to Monday’s Veterans Day holiday.

In an Instagram video Tuesday, the retired New York Giants star denied accusations that he was disrespecting the national anthem.

“It all stemmed from this past weekend in San Diego with my Fox crew,” Strahan recounted. “[During the anthem] I didn’t have my hand over my chest. Everyone thought, ‘He’s protesting, he’s making a statement,’ which is so far from the truth.

“I have nothing to protest. I have no statement to be made,” he said. “The only statement that should be made and that I want to make is that I love the military.”

Strahan — who grew up on a military base while his dad served in the Army — said he committed the gaffe because he was distracted.

“If you want the truth — and I’ll tell you the truth — it’s that I was caught up in the moment,” he explained, saying accusations that he’s unpatriotic “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“I’m looking at all these young sailors standing there at attention before the national anthem played and I’m thinking to myself, ‘How incredible, how incredible to be that young and to know that you wanna do this,'” Strahan recalled.

He added: “I’m just sitting there in amazement. And I’m always amazed, because I don’t take it for granted no matter where we go around the world — from Afghanistan to all the military institutions here in this country.”

Strahan continued: “By the time I looked up from that moment, all my Fox guys had their hands over their hearts, the national anthem’s playing … I somewhat panic and I’m like, ‘Do I be the fool that puts his hand over his heart after [the anthem started]? Or do I just stand here with my hands in front of me respectfully?’ Which, that’s what I did. That’s what happened.”

The NFL analyst said he never intended to offend anyone and was sorry if he did.

“If that offended any of our military and veterans, I apologize to you. Because that was never my intent,” he said.

“I’m a product of the military, a proud lover of the military, and a proud lover of all of those who served before, now and who will serve in the future.”

Amid the chorus of calls for Strahan to be fired, Fox Sports said it will not punish the football commentator.

If some viewers were outraged by the incident, it’s probably because it reminded them of the anti-America hysteria that reigned during the heyday of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The shameful disrespect of the national anthem at NFL games during those years had a toxic contagious effect that infected other professional and college sports.

The disgraceful trend has subsided with the collapse of BLM, which has been exposed as a race-hustling grift that squandered millions of dollars in donations.

Regardless of whether you believe Strahan’s explanation, here’s to hoping the ugly chapter of athletes openly spotlighting their contempt for America is behind us.

