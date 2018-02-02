Father of 3 Victims Charges at Larry Nassar in Courtroom [Video]

Dramatic courtroom footage shows an angry father attempting to physically attack disgraced former USA gymnastics coach Larry Nassar, who sexually abused three of the man’s daughters.

Speaking Friday at an Eaton County, Michigan court, two of Randall Margraves’ daughters talked about how they had been assaulted by the former doctor. Following their remarks, their father was given an opportunity to make a statement.

Saying he was a “distraught father,” Margraves started cursing at Nassar, but was told by Judge Janice Cunningham to hold his tongue, according to CNN. Then, he indicated he wanted several minutes of alone time with “this demon.”

WARNING: The following clip contains profane language that some viewers may find offensive.

“I would ask you, as part of the sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” Margraves asked the judge.

“You know I can’t do that,” she answered.

“Would you give me one minute?” he asked, though Cunningham once again denied his request.

But Margraves refused to take no for an answer.

“Well, I’m going to have to,” he said as he suddenly started running to the front of the courtroom where Nassar, clad in an orange jumpsuit, was sitting.

Nassar was restrained by security and thrown to the ground before he even reached Nassar. Even while being handcuffed, he continued struggling.

“I want that son of a b—-! Give me one minute with that b——!” he shouted.

“What if this happened to you guys?” Margraves asked the guards as he was being led away.

When Cunnigham said no, Margraves father attacked him. As he was being led out of the courtroom, the father looked at the police and asked: “What if this had happen to you?” referencing #LarryNassar‘s abuse of his three daughters — Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) February 2, 2018

Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis immediately rebuked Margraves for his actions and words in court.

“You cannot behave like that,” she said. “No one can behave like this. I want to make sure it’s crystal clear.”

But Margraves fired back, stating, “You haven’t lived through it, lady.”

Margraves’ daughters — Lauren, Madison and Morgan — have all spoken about how Nassar abused them. Lauren and Madison detailed their experiences in court on Friday, while a statement from Morgan was read in another court last month.

During their testimonies, Lauren and Madison noted the devastating effect that Nassar’s abuse had on their entire family.

“I see the look on (her parents’) faces and I know they want to do something and they can’t,” Lauren said, according to NBC News.

“My entire family has gone through hell and back these last few months,” said Madison.

Hundreds of women have said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State University.

Last week, he was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison for his crimes.

