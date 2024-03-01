FBI Arrests Journalist Over His January 6 Coverage
An investigative journalist for TheBlaze who has extensively covered the FBI’s handling of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protest and incursion was arrested Friday and charged with multiple alleged crimes.
The outlet reported Friday that reporter Steve Baker was charged with four misdemeanors that were related to the coverage of the events of that day.
A video posted on the social media platform X showed the moment Baker turned himself in to agents with the FBI’s Dallas field office.
Baker is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
The charges were filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 21.
According to TheBlaze, the reporter did not discover he had been charged with any crimes until earlier this week.
One of Baker’s attorneys called that fact “really unusual” in comments to the outlet and questioned why the federal government waited days to inform his client he had been charged.
Dallas-based attorney James Lee Bright said he was “disturbed” by his client’s treatment and also said Baker had been cooperative with the FBI for several years.
Baker’s legal team told The Blaze that the arrest had been expected for some time. They speculated it was an act of retribution for his reporting on the Justice Department’s aggressive actions toward people who were at or near the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“Steve’s actions on January 6 have been known to the Department of Justice for 3 years,” a statement from Baker’s legal team read.
It concluded:
“But it is only now — after Steve has broken two major stories greatly embarrassing to the DOJ — that he is possibly being targeted for arrest and possibly felony prosecution. Any action taken to put him in handcuffs, hold him in custody, and have him transported to court by federal law enforcement will be nothing other than retaliation for his recent reporting.”
Baker said Thursday during a conversation with Glenn Beck that he was told to show up for his arrest wearing shorts and sandals, but he refused to do so.
The reporter said doing so would have been demeaning and would have only allowed the FBI to perpwalk him in an attempt to humiliate him.
Baker said he would resolve to pray and also to preserve his dignity.
He met agents Friday while dressed in a suit and tie.
He was handcuffed and taken by the agents to a federal courthouse at around 10 a.m. CT for an argument and was released from custody just after noon.
