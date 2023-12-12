FBI Investigating Bomb Threats Against Every School in Maryland, Airports and Synagogues in Other States

The FBI is investigating after someone claimed to have placed explosive devices in all public schools in Maryland.

The threats came in the wake of similar claims made Monday and also last week against U.S. airports, schools and synagogues.

WBFF-TV in Baltimore reported public school officials in Baltimore County sent out an alert to district parents on Tuesday morning that said police were looking into bomb threats.

“We have been informed of anonymous threats that have been sent via email and posted on social media alleging that explosive devices have been placed in all BCPS schools and in all Maryland public schools,” the alert said, according to NottinghamMD.com.

“We have notified the Baltimore County Police Department (BCoPD) and they are investigating these threats,” it said.

“Our School Resource Officers (SROs) are on alert and will be working closely with school administrators and officers throughout the day.

“At this time, we have not received threats targeting specific BCPS schools, however, we take all threats seriously and are grateful for the support and partnership of BCoPD as we work to ensure the safety of all Team BCPS staff and students.”

The Baltimore County Police Department said it was investigating the threats.

#BCoPD is investigating the potential threats made alleging explosive devices have been placed in all BCPS schools. Our SRO’s will be working closely with school administrators throughout the day to ensure the safety of all students and staff. pic.twitter.com/uhu7lw3Ikg — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 12, 2023

Should schools increase security measures to keep students safe? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

When asked for comment on the matter, the FBI said in a statement to WBFF that it was working with local officials and wanted the public’s help.

“The FBI remains vigilant and continues to work closely with our law enforcement partners on a state and local level,” the bureau said. “The FBI asks members of the public to maintain awareness of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

WBBF asked officials with Howard County Public Schools — just west of Baltimore — if they had received any threats.

A spokesman for the district said he was unaware of any specific threats.

Maryland has 1,421 public schools in its 23 counties and Baltimore City; 178 of them are in Baltimore County.

According to The National Desk, bomb threats that were deemed “fake” were made on Monday to seven schools and two synagogues in the Portland, Oregon, area.

Multiple airports also received similar threats.

On Friday, similar threats were made in Texas.

“We are aware of the statewide hoax school threats being received by schools across Texas today,” the FBI office in El Paso said of the matter. “Schools, students and staff have received the threats in El Paso as well.”

The bureau vowed to find those responsible for sending out the emails.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.