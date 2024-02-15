FBI Raids New York Fire Department HQ, Storm Fire Chiefs' Homes in Massive Corruption Probe

The homes of two New York Fire Department chiefs were raided early Thursday morning by the FBI and the city’s Department of Investigation amid a corruption investigation.

The FDNY’s headquarters in Brooklyn also was raided and some items were seized as part of an inquiry into whether fire chiefs Brian Cordasco and Anthony Saccavino accepted bribes to expedite fire safety inspections, the New York Post reported.

Computers and documents were taken by federal and city officials after Cordasco and Saccavino accepted payments of nearly $100,000 apiece from a recently retired firefighter, according to The New York Times.

That firefighter was not identified.

Homes in Staten Island and Brooklyn owned by the two chiefs also were targeted by investigators, and both men’s mobile phones were taken.

According to the Times, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh heard allegations last summer that Cordasco and Saccavino had accepted the payments to help expedite or arrange building inspections, and she immediately contacted the city’s DOI, triggering an investigation.

Neither man had been charged with a crime or directly accused by investigators of any wrongdoing as of Thursday afternoon, WABC-TV reported.

The FBI declined to comment publicly on the probe, but a DOI representative told the Post the fire department reported the bribery allegations to its investigators last year.

“The FDNY’s first priority is always keeping New Yorkers safe, and we expect every member of the department to act appropriately,” the person said. “As soon as Commissioner Kavanagh was alerted to these allegations last fall, she immediately referred them to DOI to investigate them.

“Commissioner Kavanagh has proactively placed the employees at the center of this investigation on modified duty, and we are awaiting guidance from DOI regarding further action.”

According to the Post, Kavanagh promoted both Cordasco and Saccavino to chief in February 2023.

Saccavino is the head of the department’s Fire Prevention Bureau, while Cordasco works as one of his subordinates.

New York Mayor Eric Adams did not immediately comment directly on the raids or the investigation.

However, Adams’ office did release a statement to WABC.

A representative said there was “no indication of any direct connection to anyone at City Hall.”

“City Hall became aware of this operation when we were notified by FDNY this morning,” the person added. “The FDNY continues to cooperate with DOI.”

Cordasco and Saccavino will remain employed by the fire department pending the outcome of the corruption investigation.

