FDNY Candidate Dies After Medical Episode During Training Exercise: 'Tragic Loss'

A 32-year-old candidate for the Fire Department of the City of New York died tragically last week, the department announced.

Alexander Griffin experienced an “undetermined medical episode” during an Oct. 3 training run, according to the New York Post.

A GoFundMe page set up to cover Griffin’s medical and funeral expenses described Griffin as “a young man full of dreams and aspirations.”

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Alexander Griffin’s untimely passing,” the page said. “He was a young man full of dreams and aspirations, but tragically, his journey was cut short while pursuing those dreams. He leaves behind a mourning wife, mother, and brother, Fdny firefighter Sean Griffin of Engine 260 who are profoundly affected by this loss.”

Nearly $21,000 of a $35,000 goal had been donated through the online fundraiser by late Wednesday morning.

Griffin had to complete the 1.5-mile run on Randall’s Island as part of a fitness test he had to pass to join the next FDNY academy class, WLNY reported.

Griffin had hoped to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Sean Griffin, a firefighter with Engine 260, according to WABC.

Services will be held Thursday at St. Clement Pope Roman Catholic Church in South Ozone Park, New York, according to the funeral home’s website.

“While participating in the Fire Department run, Candidate Alexander Griffin experienced an undetermined medical episode,” the FDNY said in a statement. “He received intermediate medical care and was transported to Metropolitan Hospital, where he passed away.

“Our hearts are with the family as they grieve this tragic loss,” the statement added.

“Just a real tragedy to lose any New Yorker, he is also part of our larger firefighter family, he’s the brother of one of our members,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh told WABC. “We are heartbroken at his loss and trying to support his family in whatever they need at this time.”

She added that the FDNY would be “looking at our process to make sure it is as safe as possible.”

In addition to his brother, Griffin leaves behind his wife and mother, the Post noted.

According to the FDNY’s website, becoming a firefighter requires that candidates pass a “Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) that includes an agility and strength test.”

The department offers training sessions to help prepare for that test, the site noted.

The department also requires candidates to “[p]ass medical, psychological and background checks.” What physical examinations Griffin had previously completed prior to his passing was not reported.

Readers who wish to assist Griffin’s family with the expenses associated with Griffin’s untimely death may do so here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.