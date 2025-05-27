Share
The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation hangs on the outside of the bureau's Edgar J. Hoover Building in Washington, D.C., on May 9, 2017. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

FBI to Reinvestigate Biden White House Cocaine Debacle, Other 'Public Corruption' Scandals

 By Bryan Chai  May 27, 2025 at 4:00am
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino took to X early Monday to announce some sweeping new initiatives for the bureau.

And at least one of those changes could dredge up ghosts of presidential administrations past.

First, Bongino announced that he and FBI Director Kash Patel were close to having their “incoming reform teams” finalized and in place.

“This will help us both in doubling down on our reform agenda,” he said.

Next came the big, actionable reveals.

“Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest,” Bongino wrote. “We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases.

“These cases are the DC pipe bombing investigation, the cocaine discovery at the prior administration’s White House, and the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case.

“I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress.

“If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us then please contact the FBI.”

The pipe bomb incident occurred in 2021, when pipe bombs were discovered outside both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions.

The Dobbs leak, meanwhile, was an unprecedented Supreme Court leak in 2022 that actually created deep division and finger pointing among the justices.

The cocaine incident, which happened in 2023, was a bizarre incident where the illicit drug was found in the White House during the back half of President Joe Biden’s lone presidential term. There was no real resolution to the issue.

(Many social media users immediately cast aspersions on former first son Hunter Biden, who has a documented history of drug use.)

While that concluded the actionable portion of his announcement, Bongino also penned one more long X paragraph discussing his and Patel’s “media footprint.”

“The Director and I have done only one media interview together,” Bongino wrote. “We decided early on to limit our media footprint overall in order to keep the attention on the work being done.

“There are both positives and negatives to this approach.

“We have chosen to communicate, in writing, on this platform to fill some of the inevitable information vacuums. I try to read as much of your feedback as possible but the workday is busy, and my office is a SCIF with limited phone access.

“In response to feedback, both positive and negative, from our interview last week we will be releasing more information which will further clarify answers to some of the questions asked in the interview.”

That “negative” feedback is likely a response to some of the backlash that Bongino and Patel received after a May 18 Fox News interview in which the FBI heads said that the death of disgraced Hollywood financier Jeffrey Epstein was, in fact, a suicide.

(Not unlike the aforementioned cocaine incident, social media wasn’t buying the supplied explanation, with all manner of conspiracy theories claiming Epstein was murdered due to his pervasive insider information on countless powerful people.)

Many were unsatisfied with Bongino and Patel over this interview, feeling that the FBI was now complicit in some sort of cover-up. Despite much of the work the newly headed FBI has done, the Epstein matter has been a sticking point, at least with a very vocal minority.

A glance at Bongino’s X responses show a definite frustration on the topic, with many accusing Bongino of somehow being compromised into going with the official narrative regarding Epstein.

Despite that pushback, Bongino did acknowledge and thank his supporters.

“Thank you for all of your support,” he wrote. “God bless America and all those who defend Her.”

