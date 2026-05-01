Share
News
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr participates in a FCC meeting at the Federal Communications Commission headquarters on Feb. 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr participates in a FCC meeting at the Federal Communications Commission headquarters on Feb. 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

FCC Chairman Clarifies Action Against ABC in Wake of Kimmel Controversy

 By Jack Davis  May 1, 2026 at 6:34am
Share

Disney-owned ABC TV stations are facing an early license renewal as part of the Federal Communications Commission’s investigation into Disney’s DEI practices, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said Thursday.

Last week, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel snarked that First Lady Melania Trump had the look of an “expectant widow” — a comment that came days before an attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

The president and first lady have since called for ABC to fire Kimmel.

On Tuesday, the FCC announced that it was ordering eight ABC stations owned by Disney, ABC’s parent company, to undergo a license renewal, even though the stations’ license had not been due to expire until 2028.

Although initial media reports connected the two issues, Carr said that’s not accurate.

“There was no pressure from the outside. There was no suggestion from the outside,” Carr said, according to NBC News.

“There was no call for agency action from the outside. This was based on our assessment of where we were,” he added.

“In this particular case, this action is driven by investigation into DEI conduct, not any speech at all.”

Carr said Disney delayed providing DEI-related documents to the FCC, according to Fox News.

“It felt to us like they were playing rope-a-dope and weren’t being entirely forthcoming with the production. They’re going to disagree with that, I’m sure. They get the right to,” Carr said.

“If they produced the documents on the original deadline, I don’t think we’d be in the same temporal moment as we are right now,” Carr added. “We don’t think they were entirely forthcoming.”

Carr said the FCC must not “mess around” due to the importance of battling discrimination.

Related:
FCC Takes 'Unprecedented' Action Against Disney in Response to Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Trump Comment: Report

“Maybe they’ll take it more seriously at this point,” Carr said.

“Our DEI review is going to continue and is going to be part of that. We are calling their licenses in for early renewal; I think they have eight station licenses. Once they make that filing, then anyone can file petitions to deny,” Carr said.

“Disney, as part of the filing, is going to have to come in and demonstrate that they’ve been operating in the public interest,” Carr remarked. “They’re going to have to demonstrate that they’ve met their burden.”

Disney issued a statement in response to the FCC action.

“We have received the Federal Communications Commission’s order initiating an accelerated review of the licenses held by ABC’s owned television stations,” a Disney representative said.

“ABC and its stations have a long record of operating in full compliance with FCC rules and serving their local communities with trusted news, emergency information and public‑interest programming,” the representative continued.

“We are confident that record demonstrates our continued qualifications as licensees under the Communications Act and the First Amendment and are prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels. Our focus remains, as always, on serving viewers in the local communities where our stations operate.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




FCC Chairman Clarifies Action Against ABC in Wake of Kimmel Controversy
Report: Epstein's Former Cellmate Claims Police Are Hiding Suicide Note
New Orleans Sheriff Indicted on 30 Felony Charges in Connection to Mass Jailbreak
DOJ Uncovers Numerous Ways the Biden Admin 'Devastated the Lives of Many Christian Americans'
US Moves to Deploy Never-Before-Used 'Dark Eagle' Weapons System Against Iran
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation