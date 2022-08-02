Fearless Woman Confronts Gang of Armed Carjackers, Thief Ends Up Riding Off in Ambulance Instead

A woman who was targeted by a group of carjackers successfully used her legal concealed carry weapon to defend herself and her property on Friday night.

According to WBBM-TV, a group of four to five males attempted to break into a car around 7:58 p.m. on Friday in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

Police said the owner of the car, who was a 34-year-old woman, confronted the criminals. When she did so, one of the men allegedly pointed a gun at her.

The woman was a concealed carry license-holder, and she drew her weapon to defend herself. She shot at the carjackers and struck one of them, a 13-year-old boy, in the neck.

The boy was transported to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in “fair condition,” WBBM reported.

Meanwhile, the other criminals fled the scene, and police said no weapon was recovered. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

While it is certainly a tragedy that a 13-year-old found himself in a group of criminals, initial evidence indicates this woman was within her rights to shoot at the group.

If the investigation confirms one of the criminals pointed a weapon at the woman, she had every right to fire in self-defense no matter what age the perpetrators were.

Democrats have been on the warpath against guns in recent weeks. On Friday morning, the Democrat-led United States House of Representatives passed legislation to ban “certain semi-automatic guns,” NPR reported.

Did this woman make the right decision to protect herself? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The majority of the American people agree with this common sense action,” President Joe Biden said of the legislation.

While he called on the U.S. Senate to pass the bill, it is unlikely to pass given the slim majority the Democrats hold.

NPR reported the ban would apply to “some 200-plus types of semi-automatic rifles, including AR-15s, and pistols.”

Of course, the likely result of such a bill becoming law would be disarming law-abiding citizens, such as the 34-year-old woman who defended herself in Chicago.

Meanwhile, criminals like these carjackers would likely continue to obtain guns despite the law, because they have proven they have no interest in following laws at all.

The House’s passage of this gun-grabbing bill followed the passage of the Safer Communities Act, which Biden signed into law in June, the Post Millennial reported.

That new law included expanded background checks for Americans under the age of 21 who wish to buy a gun, in addition to funding for “red flag laws” that allow government authorities to seize firearms from citizens they deem to be dangerous.

Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago championed the new law.

“I commend the bipartisan group of U.S. Senators who are bold enough to stand up to the gun lobby and take meaningful action to reduce gun violence in our communities,” Lightfoot said in a press release according to PM.

“For far too long, the rhetoric surrounding the gun debate has been dominated by excessive fear-mongering by extremists and their sympathizers, which has led to decades of legislative inaction.”

The clear implication from Democrats like Lightfoot is that guns are inherently evil and need to be heavily regulated.

In reality, guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens are integral to preserving safety. The 34-year-old woman who successfully defended herself in Lightfoot’s Chicago was just the latest example of this fact.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.