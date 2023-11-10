Share
News

Federal Judge Hands DeSantis Huge Victory in Battle Over Transgenders in Sports

 By Warner Todd Huston  November 10, 2023 at 3:50pm
Share

A federal judge has given Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a win in his effort to save women’s sports in his state from the incursion of transgender ideology.

DeSantis signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in 2021 to ensure that girls and women in school sports programs would not have to compete against male athletes.

The law, Senate Bill 1028, was taken to court by a male Broward County student who was prevented from playing on a girls’ high school soccer team, Fox News reported.

His lawsuit claimed that SB 1028 violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

On Monday, Judge Roy Altman — who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida by President Donald Trump — ruled that “not all gender-based classifications violate the Equal Protection Clause.”

Trending:
Watch: Vivek Ramaswamy Rips Into Debate Moderator with Fiery Opening Statement

He said Florida’s separation of males and females in school sports is “substantially related to the state’s important interest in promoting women’s athletics.”

The plaintiff, identified in Altman’s ruling as D.N., also argued that SB 1028 violates federal Title IX rules and could violate his right to privacy by forcing him to divulge “sensitive medical information.”

“This potential injury — if we can call it that — is so speculative (and lies so far down a hypothetical chain of imaginary future events) that it cannot support D.N.’s … standing here,” the judge wrote.

As for the Title IX claim, Altman had waited for a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit regarding a St. John’s County transgender bathroom law. That court eventually ruled that the word “sex” in Title IX does not cover “gender identity.”

Do you agree with the judge’s decision?

With that decision in hand, Altman ruled against the student and in favor of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.

The plaintiff has until Nov. 21 to take another stab at his legal challenge. His amended complaint must demonstrate how “Title IX prohibits the state from treating [him], as a biological male, differently than biological females,” Altman wrote.

Laws to protect women’s sports are being passed across the country.

In 2022, the GOP-dominated Kentucky Legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill barring males from competing in women’s sports. Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of a similar bill was overturned last year as well.

In 2021, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill limiting women’s and girls’ sports to women and girls.

Related:
Taxpayers Cover Millions in 'No Limits' Prisoner Trans Care, Including for Death Row Inmates: Report

The same year, South Dakota passed a bill of its own making sex, not “gender identity,” the determining factor in school sports participation.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

 

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

 

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.


Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Federal Judge Hands DeSantis Huge Victory in Battle Over Transgenders in Sports
American Jews Panic-Buying Firearms, Reversing Historically Left-Leaning Anti-Gun Stance
Biden's Road to Re-Election Bid Just Got Rougher After Another Left-Winger Announces Run
Man Allegedly Shoots and Kills Two Environmentalist Protesters Who Were Blocking Highway
New Insider Docs Show Censor Attacks 20x Worse for Conservatives
See more...

Conversation