SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Federal Judge Rules Against Trump in DACA Decision

By Jack Davis
August 3, 2018 at 5:46pm
Print

A federal judge ruled against the Trump administration on Friday and ordered it to re-start the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows people brought into the U.S. illegally as children to remain in the country.

U.S. District Court Judge John Bates, however, did not order immediate action. He set a re-start date of August 23, based on the assumption the Trump administration will appeal his ruling, CNN reported.

Friday’s decision is not the only court case that could reshape DACA. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen will hear a request from Texas to halt DACA until the issue has been decided in the federal court system, The Texas Tribune reported.

NBC News reported that the Justice Department is siding with Texas, and hopes to use a successful Texas-based ruling to block other decisions and send the future of DACA to the Supreme Court.

Trump put the brakes on DACA last September, which Bates on Friday said was “was arbitrary and capricious” with legal judgment that was “inadequately explained,” The Hill reported

TRENDING: Trump Announces ‘The Time Has Come for Voter ID’

The case was an appeal of a previous decision in April that claimed the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to rescind DACA was “unlawful,” Fox News reported.

Much of the ruling Bates issued Friday took issue with the rationale offered by DHS for ending DACA.

“For the reasons explained below, the government’s motion will be denied,” Bates wrote in his ruling. “Although the Nielsen Memo purports to offer further explanation for DHS’s decision to rescind DACA, it fails to elaborate meaningfully on the agency’s primary rationale for its decision: the judgment that the policy was unlawful and unconstitutional.”

Is this DACA decision more legislating from the bench?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The memo from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen presented “additional ‘policy’ grounds” to undo DACA, Bates wrote, but “most of these simply repackage legal arguments previously made,” making them “‘insufficiently independent from the agency’s evaluation of DACA’s legality’ to preclude judicial review or to support the agency’s decision.”

Bates said DHS could end DACA if it provided a good reason.

“The Court did not hold in its prior opinion, and it does not hold today, that DHS lacks the statutory or constitutional authority to rescind the DACA program,” Bates wrote, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Rather, the Court simply holds that if DHS wishes to rescind the program — or to take any other action, for that matter — it must give a rational explanation for its decision.”

More than 700,000 individuals, many who are now adults, are enrolled in DACA.

President Donald Trump has offered ambivalent public statements on DACA. Although he sought to scrap the program, the date for its demise came and went without any action, Fox News reported.

RELATED: Dick Morris on Immigration and ‘Dreamers’: It’s All About Citizenship

“DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon… No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!” Trump tweeted in April.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/980766121983987712 ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E980766121983987712&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fpolitics%2F2018%2F06%2F18%2Fwhat-is-daca-and-what-does-trump-administration-want-to-do-with-it.html

Trump has said he wants to find a way to avoid deporting those in DACA, and has blamed Democrats for a lack of action to find a solution.

Two House bills are pending that would protect DACA enrollees from being deported.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

resident Donald Trump salutes to a U.S. Marine as he boards Marine OneMark WIlson/Getty

Trump Breaks Personal Tradition, Disembarks Marine One with Granddaughter in Tow

Randy DeSoto

FBI agents carrying boxes after raid Joe Skipper/Getty

Supporters Say Former GOP Congressman’s Conviction Latest Example of ‘Deep State’ Retaliation

Jack Davis

Jesse Watters, left, and Jessica Tarlov on the "Hannity" set

Hannity and Watters Shut Down Guest Suggesting Obama Was a Better President

Cillian Zeal

President Donald Trump raises his fist during a campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida, on July 31, 2018.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

D’Souza Finds Forgotten Video of Trump Before Election that Conservatives Will Love

Jack Davis

Pro Life Republican congressman Christopher Smith (R-NJ) speaks during a news conference on health care reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 21, 2010. The US House of Representatives on Sunday opened a session set to culminate with a crucial vote on President Barack Obama's historic legislation to remake US health care. YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images

Terror Charges Brought Against Democrat Threatening To Kill Pro-Life Congressman

Sponsored Content

Dinesh D'Souza, left, movie poster in middle, Adolf Hitler on right

Exclusive: D’Souza Interview Rocks Dems, Shows Nazis Finished What US Dems Began

The Western Journal

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with police car parked in frontWRGT/Twitter

Breaking: Active Shooter Reported at Air Force Base in Ohio

Chris Agee

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Actor Tim Allen attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tim Allen Breaks Silence on Roseanne Barr Firing

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.