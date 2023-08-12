Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has secured her spot in the first Republican primary debate.

To qualify for the debate, candidates are required to meet polling and donation criteria and sign a pledge to support the eventual GOP presidential nominee.

On Thursday, Haley posted an image to X, formerly Twitter, showing that she had signed the “Beat Biden” pledge.

The presidential hopeful wrote, “Alright fellas, your turn,” referring to her fellow candidates.



However, Haley decided to make a slight alteration to the document, crossing out President Joe Biden’s name and replacing it with “President Harris.”

Haley has said she believes Biden would not survive a second term if re-elected, leaving the White House to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former UN ambassador signed the pledge on the same day as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, according to Fox News. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had already signed.

The pledge reads in part as follows:

“I affirm that if I do not win the 2024 Republican nomination for President of the United States, I will honor the will of the primary voters and support the nominee in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden.

“I further pledge that I will not seek to run as an independent or write-in candidate nor will I seek or accept the nomination for president of any other party.”

Several notable GOP candidates have yet to sign the pledge, including one of the biggest names in the Republican Party.

Former President Donald Trump has said he has no intention of signing.

BREAKING: Donald Trump says he will not sign the RNC pledge to support the 2024 Republican nominee if he loses the GOP presidential primary pic.twitter.com/DS13byrsPW — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 10, 2023



“I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president,” Trump said of his fellow candidates this week. “So right there, there’s a problem.”

The first Republican primary debate will take place on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

