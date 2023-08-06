Voter Confronts Ramaswamy About Faith During Town Hall: 'I'm Not Running to Be Pastor-In-Chief'

Could a self-proclaimed Hindu effectively serve as the president of a nation founded on Judeo-Christian values? Vivek Ramaswamy, a Hindu running as a Republican to be president of the United States of America, thinks so.

Ramaswamy posted a clip from a town hall hosted by PBD Podcast in which a Christian woman asked him about his faith and how it squares with Jesus Christ. Ramaswamy was unfazed in his response, “I believe in one true God.”

TRUTH: God is real. Heather closed last night’s town hall with an important question. We come from different walks but are bound by a common creed. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dzefsGcHwl — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 5, 2023

For Ramaswamy, the bottom line is, “God is real.” That may be enough to win over voters who have soured on politicians like President Joe Biden and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi who claim to be Catholic and then champion blatantly anti-Christian causes like abortion and LGBT ideology.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur Ramaswamy was born and raised in southwest Ohio to immigrant parents from India, according to Philanthropy Roundtable. He graduated from Harvard in 2007 and then earned a law degree from Yale. He is the author of “Woke, Inc.” and “Nation of Victims.” In 2016 Forbes dubbed him “America’s Richest Entrepeneur under 40.” Ramaswamy made a fortune in the biotechnology industry.

Ramaswamy made clear at the town hall that he attended Catholic School and has “perhaps [read the Bible] more closely than most Christians I know.”

That may seem like an arrogant thing for Ramaswamy to say until you pause and think about how many people you know who actually read the Bible. You might even want to look yourself in the mirror.

“We’re equal in the eyes of each other because we are equal in the eyes of God,” Ramaswamy continued. “That strand of sacrifice and duty, that’s foundational to Hinduism, I think it’s the common strand between the Old Testament and the New Testament.”

Would you vote for a someone with a different religious faith than your own? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 60% (3 Votes) No: 40% (2 Votes)

“That’s a long way of saying that I’m not Christian,” Ramaswamy explained. “I will never pretend to be something I’m not. I’m always going to speak the truth about who I am and what I stand for.”

That’s refreshing. The conservative default mode seems to be to pretend to be who they think the people want them to be, especially when it comes to Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump, according to Politico.

The left is even worse. According to the Telegraph, Biden is calling the 2024 campaign a “battle for the soul of America.” The problem? The Catholic faith Biden has long claimed has been replaced with “notably un-Catholic messages in favor of abortion and gay marriage.”

It doesn’t take a genius to see that a lot of Americans are sick of being played the fool. What remains to be seen is if the disgruntled have reached the critical mass needed to shift the 2024 election.

“It is deeply true,” Ramaswamy added, “that we share the same Judeo-Christian values that this nation was founded on. And this nation was absolutely founded on Judeo-Christian values. That’s a fact. It is also a fact that I deeply share those values.”

How’s that for common ground that conservatives can rally around? The so-called modern left has been trying to undermine Judeo-Christian values from the Freemasons, to the Marxists, to the Wokenistas. They attack the foundation of the United States — Judeo-Christian values — to bring down the West.

Western values must be defended at all costs, and there is good reason to believe Ramaswamy will continue to defend those values whether he is elected or not.

“I am not running to be pastor-in-chief,” Ramaswamy concluded. “I’m running to be commander-in-chief.”

This is an important distinction. Ramaswamy is not claiming to be a representative of the City of God. He is running for office to champion the Constitution, a document drenched in Judeo-Christian values.

Though Ramaswamy is an extreme longshot in the GOP presidential primary, he’s young. If he were to somehow win, his core values would be an asset to a country that was founded on those same values.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.