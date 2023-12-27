Older generations would do well to embrace humility by acknowledging that many, many young people give reason for hope.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes — a student-athlete-focused sports ministry based in Kansas City, Missouri — announced this week that “51,730 people made faith decisions for Christ” at various FCA events in 2023.

At one recent FCA-sponsored gathering in Arkansas, the event’s organizer described “an unmistakable move of the Holy Spirit.”

Indeed, the Holy Spirit moved thousands over the last 12 months.

According to its end-of-year announcement, the FCA made a quantifiable impact beyond even “faith decisions for Christ.”

That impact included 110,676 coaches and athletes who attended FCA Camps.

It also included 68,846 people who attended Oct. 11 Fields of Faith events at 317 different locations. In most cases, worshipers gathered on high-school athletic fields to hear speakers and pray together.

To spread God’s Word, the FCA also handed out 230,247 Bibles.

Every Christian’s prayer, however, is to bring as many people as possible into personal communion with God. And on that front the FCA has cause for celebration.

In a statement to The Christian Post, FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson noted that the Christmas season affords the occasion to express gratitude for the work Jesus has done through the ministry.

“The best gift we can give and receive at Christmas is the gift of Christ, who came to Earth to save us and offer us all the free gift of salvation,” Williamson said.

“As we reflect on the birth of our Savior, we are reminded of what Jesus has done with FCA and are so thankful for the 51,730 student-athletes who came to know Him this year through the ministry,” he added.

On a practical level, of course, one might wonder how the FCA measures such things as “faith decisions for Christ.”

A ministry spokesperson explained.

“FCA uses a Faith Response Tool, a texting system that allows FCA staff, coaches and athletes to share these significant, life-changing decisions,” a ministry representative said, according to The Christian Post.

Thus, technology does more than amplify Satan’s temptations. In the hands of devoted young believers, it also connects people with Christ.

Speaking of temptations, the present state of the world tempts us to despair.

With that in mind, one can scarcely imagine a more heartening or timelier development than the FCA’s prospering ministry.

