Female Powerlifter Faces 2-Year Ban After Calling Trans Rival a 'Male', Slamming Unfair Advantage

 By Jack Davis  November 13, 2023 at 5:20am
Canadian female powerlifter April Hutchinson will not stop saying the m-word.

And because of that, she said she faces a two-year suspension from the Canadian Powerlifting Union.

“I now face a 2-year ban by the CPU for speaking publicly about the unfairness of biological males being allowed to taunt female competitors & loot their winnings. Apparently, I have failed in my gender-role duties as ‘supporting actress’ in the horror show that is my #sport right now. Naturally, the CPU deemed MY written (private) complaint of the male bullying to be ‘frivolous and vexatious,'” she wrote in a social media post..

The post included a screen shot of a letter Hutchinson apparently received from the CPU threatening the disciplinary action.

Hutchinson has not been shy about her opinions. In an August interview with the U.K. program “Piers Morgan Uncensored” guest host Rosanna Lockwood, she said powerlifting is a “pure strength sport,” in which men have a “60 to 70 percent advantage over females,” according to Newsweek.



Hutchinson has been particularly vocal about the gender of Anne Andres, a man calling himself a transgender woman. Andres set a powerlifting record at the 2023 Western Canadian Championship.

“Two weeks ago, I received a letter from my Federation, stating that I cannot call Anne a biological male. The whole thing is disgusting. It’s disgraceful,” Hutchinsons said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

She said the facts were clear.

“It’s been very disheartening, that national record that he broke athletes have been chasing that for years. It just goes to show the physical advantages that a male has over a female,” she said.

She also noted that Andres has mocked female powerlifters who are not as strong as he is.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Hutchinson told Lockwood she speaks out because “we have no policy at all to protect women and girls in sports, adding that, “it’s bodies that play sports not identities.”

She said Canada’s policies have little to do with reality.

“You do not need any proof, my boyfriend could basically walk in tomorrow, identify as a female and compete, and the next day go back to being a man again,” she said.

Do you agree with Hutchinson?

In a blistering commentary piece published in August by the U.K. Daily Mail, Hutchinson vented her anger that “Andres has been allowed to compete, take the podium in place of a biological woman and set national records that may never be broken.”

“Everyone knows this is unethical. But the federation has been too cowardly to do anything because the Canadian government protects ‘gender identity’ from discrimination, alongside race, gender and sexual orientation,” she wrote.

The result of this policy, she wrote, is that “the rights of biological women are trampled.”

“Women must demand fairness, but even that is not enough. If and, hopefully, when the CPU comes to its senses, the records of biological men must be wiped away. Only women are entitled to these honors,” she wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
