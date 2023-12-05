Fetterman Pays Santos $343 to Troll 'Ethically-Challenged' Democratic Colleague

Former Republican congressman George Santos became an unwitting participant in a ploy by Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania to troll Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday.

Fetterman, who has called on Menendez to resign or be forced out of the Senate amid a federal corruption investigation, hired Santos through the celebrity video app Cameo. The New York Republican was expelled from the House last week.

Cameo offers the services of famous people to make videos for birthdays and other special events for a nominal fee. That was $343 in Santos’ case, according to Business Insider — although his Cameo account said his services were “temporarily unavailable” on Tuesday.

Fetterman used Santos’ services on the app for a message that was aimed at Menendez, who was indicted in September.

“I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems,” the Pennsylvania senator said in a Monday post on X as he shared the Cameo video.

“So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice,” Fetterman said.

In his Cameo video, Santos urged “Bobby” not to give in.

“Hey, Bobby! I don’t think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up!” Santos said.

He added, “You stand your ground, sir, and don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there. Stay strong. Merry Christmas!”

Santos later laughed at the Cameo video on his X page and said he had no idea he was making a video aimed at Menendez.

“I love this!” he wrote. “I wish I knew the Bobby in question! LOL.”

Fetterman told CNN on Monday night that if Santos was expelled for lying about his resume and allegedly committing fraud and other crimes, Menendez should also be outsted from Congress.

“[Santos has] done some really bizarre kinda lying and everything,” the senator told Abby Phillip on “NewsNight.” “But if you expel somebody like George Santos, how can you allow somebody like Senator Menendez to remain in the Senate?”

In a comment to the network, Menendez’s office called Fetterman “Mr. Clickbait” and accused the Pennsylvania Democrat of using campaign funds to “enrich” Santos.

On his Cameo account, Santos refers to himself on Cameo as “The Expelled member of Congress from New York City” and “Former congressional ‘Icon.'”

