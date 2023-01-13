Feud Over Soccer Player Refusing to Kneel Gets Worse After She Wins $100K Settlement

A First Amendment feud between a college soccer player and her school has only grown worse despite the fact that she won a large monetary settlement.

Former Virginia Tech women’s soccer player Kiersten Hening filed a lawsuit against head coach Charles “Chugger” Adair, saying that he verbally attacked her and decreased her playing time after she refused to kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

She eventually agreed to a monetary settlement of $100,000, which included no wrongdoing on the part of her or the coach. But although a settlement has been reached, the fighting seems to be far from over. In fact, it has only gotten worse.

On Monday, 76 current and former Virginia Tech women’s soccer players signed a statement in defense of Adair, claiming that the allegations against him were baseless and that Hening was lying.

Virginia Tech's soccer coach, Charles Adair benched Kiersten Hening for NOT kneeling before a game during the height of the BLM movement.



“We have spent countless hours training, traveling and playing under his leadership and are devastated and appalled to see his character and integrity severely impugned,” the statement reads.

“We firmly believe that these allegations are nothing more than a distorted representation of the facts.”

First of all, many of the players graduated before these events allegedly took place and before Hening was even on the team. How do they know what happened between her and Adair?

Also, this statement does not disprove Hening’s allegations; it just proves that these players have the same political beliefs as the coach. It seems likely that they just want Hening to face punishment for her politics.

Furthermore, if her claims were baseless as the statement claims, why did the university pay the $100,000 settlement? The fact that Virginia Tech agreed to dole out that amount of money suggests that the university believes the case was credible.

Adair, for his part, released a statement on Twitter after the settlement was reached, saying, “Today, we have the clarity that this case lacked any standing, and without evidence, the truth has prevailed.” But Twitter was quick to put a context label under the tweet, noting that he had agreed to the settlement.

This looks like another example of someone in a progressive environment being bullied for not submitting to the woke mob.

We have seen that sports, especially the NFL and women’s soccer, have increasingly become a platform for woke athletes and celebrities to preach about leftist causes, while conservatives have been chased out and silenced.

It seems that in this case, though, people are being held accountable, and while the settlement did not include an admission of wrongdoing, it was an indication that the left can no longer just bully people into compliance.

