NFL Player Tries to Promote Planned Parenthood on Cleats, Instead Watches from Sideline as His Team Gets Blown Out

Imagine being a pro-life New England Patriots fan right now. (Full disclosure: I am one.)

The Patriots were drubbed by the Buffalo Bills to the tune of 24-10 on “Thursday Night Football,” and while that is “only” a two-score differential, anyone who watched the game clearly saw that the Bills were the superior team. The most telling stat from the matchup was Buffalo’s dominant 38:08 to 21:52 time of possession advantage.

The Patriots were never truly in the game, no matter what glimmer of hope Patriots fans may want to cling to.

Someone else who was never in the game? Patriots running back Damien Harris, who was sidelined due to a lingering thigh injury.

Typically, a player who didn’t play in a game should be a non-story (unless you’ve been benched and decide to start protesting the national anthem… but that’s a different gripe for a different article). But in this case, it’s hard to ignore the message that was plastered over Harris’ cleats:

Thankful for the opportunity to represent @PPAdvocacyMA and to support women across America in the fight against the regulation of their bodies. #HerBodyHerChoice pic.twitter.com/u6D2WNEBhP — Damien Harris (@DHx34) November 30, 2022

As part of the NFL’s annual “My Cause, My Cleats” program, Harris chose to promote Planned Parenthood, of all things. That sound you heard was pro-life Patriots fans’ sigh of relief that Rhamondre Stevenson has largely foisted the starting running back role from Harris.

But all joking aside, any pro-life NFL fan has to be sorely disappointed with Harris’ choice of cleats here.

Even setting aside your beliefs on what constitutes life, Planned Parenthood has, time and again, proved itself to be an abhorrent and racist organization that uses media support to shield itself.

If Harris truly believes that life does not start at conception (a curious belief given that he refers to himself as a “child of God” on Twitter, and also cites Acts 20:24), surely he could’ve chosen an organization less sinister than Planned Parenthood.

Harris’ choice of cleats is also a stark departure from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s preferred method of avoiding controversy and unflattering headlines.

While the Patriots are typically portrayed as the NFL’s evil empire, a number of notable Pats players did brandish good causes on their cleats.

Standout center David Andrews honored Massachusetts Fallen Heroes. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne supported his own Bourne Blessed Foundation. Utility offensive lineman Marcus Cannon chose to promote the American Diabetes Association.

Those are all commendable causes that don’t run the risk of alienating large swathes of the American population. Harris’ choice flies in the face of that.

Ultimately, it’s safe to say most NFL players are using “My Cause, My Cleats” for genuinely good causes, or at the very least inoffensive ones.

Perhaps if Harris spent more time focusing on his play instead of promoting abortion, he wouldn’t be slogging through his worst statistical year since his rookie season and losing playing time to Stevenson.

