Share
News

Likely Cause of Devastating Thanksgiving Day Mansion Fire Identified

 By Jack Davis  December 2, 2024 at 6:47am
Share

A Connecticut mansion was destroyed on Thanksgiving after a turkey fryer fire erupted.

The fire in Weston erupted shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Daily Voice.

The fire exploded in an attached garage where a turkey fryer was used.

Firefighters battled the flames for 16 hours before bringing the blaze under control.

John Pokorny, Weston’s fire marshal and fire chief, said that the fire was so intense that it initially pushed back firefighters responding to the blaze, according to CT Insider.

About 20 members of a family group were in the mansion when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.


However, the home assessed at $2.8 million was wrecked. The Daily Voice put the value of the mansion at $4 million.

When firefighters arrived, “the garage end of the house was completely in flame,” Pokorny said.

The fire then swept through the house until it was engulfed in flames.

“It accelerated really rapidly,” Pokorny said.

Crews were at the scene Friday as well.

Related:
US Marshals Make Disturbing Find at a Campsite in the Woods

“You get pieces of debris and it’s burning underneath and the water from the top just doesn’t get to it,” Pokorny said.

Pokorny noted that the holidays are times when fire is often a part of celebrations, and urged caution.

“If you’re using any fireplaces, burning any fire, or using candles,” he said.

“You just have to be really careful because it can all go bad really quickly,” he said, according to News12.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Likely Cause of Devastating Thanksgiving Day Mansion Fire Identified
'My Chemical Romance' Band Member Found Dead 22 Days After Last Sighting
Top NATO Leader Tells Companies to Make Changes to Prepare for 'a Wartime Scenario'
Father Who Was Searching for His Missing 30-Year-Old Daughter Is Found Dead in Los Angeles
Entire Police Department Quits Due to 'Harassment and Hostility'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation