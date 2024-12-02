A Connecticut mansion was destroyed on Thanksgiving after a turkey fryer fire erupted.

The fire in Weston erupted shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Daily Voice.

The fire exploded in an attached garage where a turkey fryer was used.

Firefighters battled the flames for 16 hours before bringing the blaze under control.

A house caught on fire on Thursday in Weston after residents attempted to fry a turkey, according to officials. https://t.co/RKLAEC1nXy pic.twitter.com/zglEfohX1O — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) November 29, 2024

John Pokorny, Weston’s fire marshal and fire chief, said that the fire was so intense that it initially pushed back firefighters responding to the blaze, according to CT Insider.

About 20 members of a family group were in the mansion when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

Connecticut mansion engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving as residents fried turkey inside garage https://t.co/BV9AMf0uNS pic.twitter.com/GKKMcmZFC5 — New York Post (@nypost) December 1, 2024



However, the home assessed at $2.8 million was wrecked. The Daily Voice put the value of the mansion at $4 million.

When firefighters arrived, “the garage end of the house was completely in flame,” Pokorny said.

The fire then swept through the house until it was engulfed in flames.

“It accelerated really rapidly,” Pokorny said.

Crews were at the scene Friday as well.

“You get pieces of debris and it’s burning underneath and the water from the top just doesn’t get to it,” Pokorny said.

Stunning $4M Connecticut mansion destroyed in Thanksgiving fire when owner tried to fry turkey in the garage https://t.co/2dvyDx82Qu pic.twitter.com/5CHJQdcfYG — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 30, 2024

Pokorny noted that the holidays are times when fire is often a part of celebrations, and urged caution.

“If you’re using any fireplaces, burning any fire, or using candles,” he said.

“You just have to be really careful because it can all go bad really quickly,” he said, according to News12.

