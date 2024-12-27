Video: The Time Global Warming Punks Ruined Christmas Tree With Orange Paint, Across 7 Different Cities

With Tuesday being Christmas, here is your reminder that the left takes no days off from hating everything.

Flashback to just 2023, when German climate activists decided the holiday season was a tremendous opportunity to push their agenda on several unassuming Christmas trees with a fresh coat of orange paint.

Newsweek picked up the story of Letzte Generation — Last Generation — who posted their agitators spraying Christmas trees orange on X, saying they’ve done this in seven different German cities.

🎄 Wir färben Weihnachtsbäume orange 🧯In Berlin, Oldenburg, Kiel, Leipzig, Rostock, Nürnberg und München haben wir Weihnachtsbäume mit orangener Farbe eingefärbt. pic.twitter.com/p3ZvNimLzX — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) December 13, 2023

The account made a second post about their actions.

❤️‍🔥 Wir rufen auf: Lasst uns gemeinsam alles friedliche unternehmen, um eine 3 Grad heißere Welt noch zu verhindern. Auf die Regierungen und Konzerne können wir dabei nicht hoffen. Wir sind selbst dazu aufgerufen aktiv zu werden und zivilen Ungehorsam zu leisten. pic.twitter.com/1YqWOrsahC — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) December 13, 2023

Newsweek added the following translation for the above to their article indicating global warming is the chosen cause of the group:

“We call: Let us do everything peaceful together to prevent a world that is 3 degrees hotter. We can’t rely on governments and corporations to do this. We ourselves are called upon to take action and engage in civil disobedience.”

Last Generation hopes to pressure Germany‘s government into no longer using fossil fuels.

What does ruining Christmas have to do with global warming?

Nothing, it seems.

Whatever the significance of that action truly is, its lost behind a display of stupidity.

On an ironic note, spraying paint full of chemicals into the environment is surely harmful to the climate these agitators claim to care so much about.

Ruining all that is good and beautiful in the world to save it is a widely use method of pushing this agenda.

In July, two Just Stop Oil activists were found guilty after damaging Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 painting “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London, England in October 2022.

How does defacing a priceless piece of art stop oil?

Much like Last Generation’s stunt, the action does not seem to correlate to the cause in any conceivable fashion.

With the news cycle catastrophizing our state of affairs globally, activists find moral justification in doing this and more.

A prized painting and Christmas trees are angering enough, but these actions set a worrying precedent for future, more nefarious, behavior from people who believe our entire existence is at stake.

