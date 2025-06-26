Fight's Far from Over: Despite Pro-Life Trump, Abortions Set Devastating Pace in 2024

Despite making major strides, in part due to President Donald Trump’s efforts, the pro-life movement is experiencing some setbacks with abortions reportedly rising in 2024.

Women are obtaining mail-order abortion pills nationwide, even in states which have purported abortion bans, according to the WeCount project of the Society of Family Planning, the Associated Press reported.

With telehealth appointments becoming more popular since the COVID outbreak, statistics may show rates plummeting in certain states, but it’s because they aren’t showing up in person anymore and are ordering chemical abortion pills through the mail instead.

Despite this, abortions have not hit the all-time high of 1.6 million per year, which was back in the late 1990s.

WeCount, a pro-abortion organization, was cited by the AP as finding that over 1.1 million abortions occurred nationally last year, totaling around 95,000 per month.

This represents an increase from about 88,000 per month in 2023, and 80,000 per month between April and December of 2022.

These statistics are given by abortion providers who take it upon themselves to estimate a final number. But they still speak volumes.

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled on a case regarding the legality of how abortion pills are dispensed and sided against the pro-life group that brought the case. The justices ruled the group did not have standing, but did not comment on the deeper merit of the argument.

The case focused on relaxed standards for mifepristone, one of the drugs commonly used in an abortion pill regiment.

Unsurprisingly, these standards were relaxed under former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The state of Louisiana passed a law this month targeting out-of-state abortionists who ship pills to state residents. The bill would expand existing state laws, allowing a woman to sue doctors who assist in the abortion of her preborn child. The bill is now awaiting the governor’s signature.

Any way you slice it, this is a spiritual problem.

Efforts to regulate abortion through legal means are not the only ways to stop abortions from occurring. In fact, if these numbers are correct, they prove that as long as social media messaging, Hollywood, and the culture at large sustains the idea of abortion being “no big deal,” it is likely to continue en masse.

Life is precious. This is fact number one. There is a fringe element trying to lionize abortion as if it’s not only necessary, but a badge of honor. It’s neither.

It takes the life of countless thousands of preborn babies, and it leaves long-lasting physical and mental scars for mothers and fathers who pursue abortion.

Fighting this battle begins with the family. It begins in the home. Having both parents staying together, a steady income streaming in, and wholesome life lessons can likely help prevent early pregnancy.

It’s about restoring our moral compass. Especially when it comes to choosing convenience over the life of a child.

In the end, states can pass as many laws as they like — and the courts can uphold them — but until we fix the sickness that is ailing the human soul and dragging down our societal standards, it’s akin to putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound.

