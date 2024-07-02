Film 'Sound of Hope' Shows Powerful Difference One Church Can Make in Saving Children

In a perfect follow-up to 2023’s blockbuster film “Sound of Freedom,” Angel Studios is releasing “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot” on July 4.

The movie is about Bennett Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, a congregation in East Texas where 22 families adopted 77 of the most difficult to place children in the foster care system. The adoptions primarily took place in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The leaders of the church, Bishop W. C. Martin and his wife, First Lady Donna Martin, set the example by adopting four themselves.

Bennett Chapel’s decision to heed Jesus’ teaching to help the least of these was featured on several television programs over the years including the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” ABC’s “Good Morning America,” CBS’ “48 Hours,” Trinity Broadcast Network and National Public Radio — among many other outlets, according to “Sound of Hope’s” website.

“I was told about the Martin family in Possum Trot, Texas a few years ago. Immediately I was moved by their compassion and love towards helping children within the foster care system,” said “Black Panther” actress Letitia Wright, who is the executive producer of the “Sound of Hope,” according to a news release for the movie.

“I found a similar feeling of purpose and desire for change alongside the director and writer who have known the Martins for many years,” Wright said. “This film will connect to hearts all over the world and will bring real impact and change for children not only in America but across the world.”

Joshua Weigel directed the film and co-wrote and co-produced it with his wife Rebekah Weigel.



“Sound of Hope” is a beautiful piece of filmmaking that does not sugarcoat the challenges that the Martins and other families in their church faced as they sought to pour love into children, who often did not know how to receive it because of past abuse.

But a central message of the film is that love wins in the end.

You need to see this movie in theaters 💛 Get tickets now: https://t.co/ULTY3fzCrI pic.twitter.com/F9IVtZ99mx — Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot (July 4) (@SoundOfHopeFilm) July 1, 2024

The “Sound of Hope” cast is strong with Demetrius Grosse (“13 Hours: The Soldier of Benghazi“) playing Bishop Martin and Nika King (“Greenleaf”) portraying Donna Martin.

Additionally, Elizabeth Mitchell (“Outer Banks,” “Lost”) turns in a powerful performance as social worker Susan Ramsey.

“There are more than 100,000 kids languishing in the foster system in America that need a family, and their deep cry for healing will be heard through this film,” Rebekah Weigel said, per the news release.

“It’s time to follow this community’s lead, across this nation and around the world. We are so excited to partner with Angel Studios to ignite the movement to end the foster crisis,” she added.

“Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot” comes to theaters in just THREE days on Thursday, July 4th. Join the fight for kids and get showtimes now: https://t.co/KSYUd8BQe6 pic.twitter.com/g6xl2kSiq7 — DailyWire+ (@dailywireplus) July 1, 2024

Jared Geesey, chief distribution officer of Angel Studios, said, “Last year, Angel Studios started on a mission to help kids by shining a light on child trafficking. This year, ‘Sound of Hope’ shines a light on a solution.”

“Sound of Freedom,” starring Jim Caviezel, was the sleeper hit of 2023, taking in over $250 million worldwide.

It told the story of children being trafficked from Latin American countries across the U.S. southern border.

