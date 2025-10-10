Finding Francine: Lowe's Employs Latest Technology to Bring Missing Store Mascot Back Home

Even before she went missing for several weeks, Francine was something of a celebrity at the Lowe’s home improvement store in Richmond, Virginia.

The mostly-white feline, who sports a few random calico markings on her head and tail, showed up at Lowes #1037 eight years ago and decided to make herself at home.

She became known for patrolling the aisles and greeting visitors as part of her daily routine, while earning her keep by making sure the place stayed free of pesky rodents, store manager Mike Sida told the Associated Press.

“Francine has been described as ‘a beacon of the community,’” Max Henson, a staff writer, said of the store’s unofficial mascot in a news release issued by the corporation.

“Customers often visit the West Broad Street store to simply pay her a visit.”

So, when Francine disappeared in mid-September, her absence was viewed with alarm.

After searching high and low and considering various scenarios (as well as viewing surveillance video), the staff finally determined that Francine had slipped onto a delivery truck that then headed to a Lowe’s distribution center in Garysburg, North Carolina, about 85 miles south of Richmond.

Store officials contacted the North Hampton County Animal Control, which posted flyers with Francine’s picture and description and set up humane traps at the distribution center.

Francine’s home. 💙🐾 After weeks of searching, with thermal drones, video surveillance, and the help of the Richmond, VA community, Francine, the beloved cat of Lowe’s Store 1037, has been found safe and sound. When Francine went missing in mid September, the store team and… pic.twitter.com/p6AuB66zPH — Lowe’s (@Lowes) October 6, 2025

The recovery effort grew to involve multiple animal rescue agencies, including Carmen Brothers Professional Pet Trappers, Richmond SPCA, Richmond Animal Care and Control, SOS Cats RVA, and Best Friends.

They even called in Thermal Bird, LLC, a commercial drone operator that helps find lost animals.

“From the start, we knew we’d do whatever it took to bring Francine home,” Sida said. “She’s part of who we are here.”

The Associated Press reported that an Instagram account called “wheresfrancine,” which was set up to help find the missing store mascot, gained over 34,000 followers.

Finally, after a tense couple of weeks, Francine was spotted on a surveillance camera near the distribution center.

“I can’t describe the feeling when we realized it was her,” Sida said. “We all just lit up.”

The purrfect ending to a nearly tragic tail: Francine, a calico cat living at a Lowe’s hardware store in Virginia, has been located in North Carolina. Francine hitched a ride with a truck that turned up at a sister facility a state away. Employees and fans alike rejoiced after… pic.twitter.com/Mh2P7cXXtx — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 9, 2025

Several team members rushed to the scene with Francine’s food and her favorite dish. Maintenance associate Robert Keeter “volunteered to check each trap through the night.”

In the wee hours of Monday morning, Richmond Lowe’s associate Wayne Schneider got a text message announcing that Francine had been trapped and was safe.

“I just couldn’t stop smiling,” Schneider said.

Sida and Schneider left at 4 a.m. Monday to drive to Garysburg to fetch their wayward feline.

“We were so excited the whole ride,” Schneider added. “It didn’t matter how early it was. We were going to bring her home.”

When they showed up, Francine jumped into Schneider’s arms. “She looked at us and gave this big meow like, ‘What took you so long?’ ” he said.

Francine is back on duty at the Richmond Lowe’s, just like usual — except now she’s wearing a harness with an Air Tag tracking device.

The community is joining the store staff in celebrating the kitty’s homecoming. A local brewery planned to host a “Francine Fest” community event Wednesday — with proceeds benefitting the animal organizations that assisted in her recovery — and the store is planning its own party as well.

“We care for Francine so much, and we’re so thankful for everyone who helped, from our associates to animal control and our neighbors,” Sida said.

“She’s more than our store cat – she’s part of our family.”

