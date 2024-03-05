A massive fire and explosion ripped through a Michigan building Monday night, launching pieces of metal debris into the air.

Initial reports said that a firefighter and a bystander were injured, according to the Detroit News.

On Tuesday morning, Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan said the 19-year-old bystander was killed. Duncan said the victim was about a quarter-mile away from the site of the blast when a flying canister struck him, according to WJBK.

Duncan said three fire vehicles were damaged — one severely — after being struck by multiple projectiles.

“We don’t know if that one’s ever coming back in service,” he said.

The fire raged through a business called Select Distributors that had extensive amounts of combustible material at its location, Clinton Township police said on the Department’s Facebook page.

“Upon arrival, Officers observed exploding materials flying in all directions from the building,” police said.

BREAKING: Industrial fire with dozens of explosions in Clinton Township, Michigan pic.twitter.com/auMHxIgyZt — BNO News (@BNONews) March 5, 2024

“Debris is being projected into the air and coming down as far as a mile away from the explosion,” Clinton Township police said on the department’s Facebook page.

“There was fire everywhere, fire in the street, fire behind the building. … It was really, really crazy. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” one witness said, according to WXYZ-TV..

“At first, I thought it was the next door neighbor doing something … crazy outside. And the wife is like, ‘No, I just checked Facebook, there’s explosions going on.’ And I followed the plume of smoke and the shaking car, and here I am. And these are the baby explosions going off. There was much bigger ones going off earlier,” another witness said, according to WXYZ.

WATCH: Industrial fire explosions in Clinton Township- Michigan prompt caution as debris scatters up to a mile from the site.

VIDEO: Anthony Argeropoulos pic.twitter.com/R77ibmm5E2 — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) March 5, 2024

Kevin Felster told the Detroit News the debris he saw ranged from pieces the size of spray cans to car wheels.

“It was heavy stuff, and it was all charred black,” Felster said of one piece he hefted. “I guarantee you … if that came flying through the air at any velocity at all, it would just shatter your head like nothing.”

Korey Gaddis said he and a friend were driving past the area when the explosions were taking place.

“The next thing we heard was ‘Boom!’ We thought it was car doors slamming until we saw debris flying, and I looked back and saw a fire,” Gaddis said. “It felt like the ground was shaking, and I could feel the heat.”

