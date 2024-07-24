Share
Fire at JFK Airport Causes Chaotic Scene in Terminal and on Tarmac

 By Jack Davis  July 24, 2024 at 7:34am
Chaos erupted at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at a terminal housing American Airlines and multiple international carriers.

The fire broke out at about 7:00 a.m. inside Terminal 8, according to the New York Post.

Smoke from the fire spread throughout the building.

Nine people suffered minor injuries due to smoke inhalation as the terminal was evacuated, according to WABC-TV. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

CBS reported that four people were taken to local hospitals.

About 960 people were evacuated from the area of the fire to other parts of the terminal, according to WABC.

Many travelers took refuge outside of the terminal in the initial response to the fire.

The fire erupted near an escalator in Concourse C of the sprawling terminal.

At least 376 American Airlines flights were delayed, and 69 flights were canceled.

The airport said that travelers who were making connections at the airport should contact their carrier to determine if flights were delayed or canceled.

The cause of the fire was not known as of Wednesday morning and was reported to be under investigation.

CBS reported that airline operations, which were interrupted as police and firefighters responded to the fire, had resumed after the fire was extinguished.

In addition to American Airlines, Terminal 8 houses several international carries including, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, China Southern, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Level, Qantas, Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
