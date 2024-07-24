Fire at JFK Airport Causes Chaotic Scene in Terminal and on Tarmac

Chaos erupted at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at a terminal housing American Airlines and multiple international carriers.

The fire broke out at about 7:00 a.m. inside Terminal 8, according to the New York Post.

Smoke from the fire spread throughout the building.

Fire at JFK airport- Terminal 8 pic.twitter.com/xlumAQpyk7 — Conceptions Events (@ConceptEventsNJ) July 24, 2024

Nine people suffered minor injuries due to smoke inhalation as the terminal was evacuated, according to WABC-TV. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

CBS reported that four people were taken to local hospitals.

🚨#BREAKING | Fire in Escalator at JFK Airport Gate Injures 7

Firefighters at JFK Airport’s Terminal 8 have extinguished the fire, but EMS personnel have treated seven injured people so far.

More updates and video on @CitizenApp: https://t.co/CxEF2MlCxc pic.twitter.com/Q9HVKGsCbw — Citizen NYC (@CitizenAppNYC) July 24, 2024

Do you feel safe traveling at an airport? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 27% (8 Votes) No: 73% (22 Votes)

About 960 people were evacuated from the area of the fire to other parts of the terminal, according to WABC.

Many travelers took refuge outside of the terminal in the initial response to the fire.

Something is happening in #JFK airport. We are not allowed to depart. pic.twitter.com/baPTOFp4Sp — Kiko ChImP Alvarez (@Kiko_Alvarez) July 24, 2024

The fire erupted near an escalator in Concourse C of the sprawling terminal.

At least 376 American Airlines flights were delayed, and 69 flights were canceled.

The airport said that travelers who were making connections at the airport should contact their carrier to determine if flights were delayed or canceled.

The cause of the fire was not known as of Wednesday morning and was reported to be under investigation.

Fire at JFK this morning. Trying to get more details. Photos from @Bisnow employee at Terminal 8. pic.twitter.com/Z2lmAFWSXS — Mark F. Bonner (@markfbonner) July 24, 2024

CBS reported that airline operations, which were interrupted as police and firefighters responded to the fire, had resumed after the fire was extinguished.

In addition to American Airlines, Terminal 8 houses several international carries including, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, China Southern, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Level, Qantas, Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.