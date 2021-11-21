Share
News
A TSA screening checkpoint at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is seen in this file photo from February 2016. Police are searching for Kenny Wells (inset photo), who reportedly grabbed a firearm that was discovered during the luggage screening. The gun went off, sparking panic among travelers at the world's busiest airport.
A TSA screening checkpoint at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is seen in this file photo from February 2016. Police are searching for Kenny Wells (inset photo), who reportedly grabbed a firearm that was discovered during the luggage screening. The gun went off, sparking panic among travelers at the world's busiest airport. (David Goldman/ AP; Inset: Atlanta Police Department / AP)

'Chaos': World's Busiest Airport Shuts Down After Felon Accidentally Fires Gun During TSA Screening

 By Jack Davis  November 21, 2021 at 3:57pm
Share

Chaos erupted Saturday at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport after a gun went off at a Transportation Security Administration screening checkpoint, sparking mass panic as flights were halted.

As a result of the incident, Kenny Wells, 42, is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct, police said, according to the Daily Mail. 

Atlanta Police Department Airport Precinct Commander Reginald L. Moorman said police are hunting for Wells.

Robert Spinden, the TSA’s federal security director for Georgia, said that as a passenger was being screened at about 1:30 p.m., a “prohibited item” was detected, according to CNN.

“During that secondary search, the passenger lunged into his property, grabbing a firearm that was located inside, which ultimately discharged,” Spinden said. “The passenger then fled the security checkpoint through an adjacent exit lane with his firearm.”

Trending:
Tainted Jury? Juror Makes Telling Statement as She Walks Into Courthouse for Deliberations

“We’re fortunate that when the firearm went off, nobody was seriously injured,” Spinden said.

Three people were injured, according to the TSA. CNN said those injured were hurt in the panic that accompanied efforts to evacuate the area where the gunshot took place.

Airport operations at the world’s busiest airport, which was jammed with holiday travelers, were halted for more than 90 minutes until a clear picture of the incident emerged and it was clear that there was no danger to passengers.

Reports of an active shooter emerged.

Multiple videos showing the aftermath of the incident were posted on social media.

Related:
Rand Paul Moves to Strike Down CDC's Transportation Mask Mandate

Traveler Erika Zeidler said she first noticed some people were running.

“We thought they were late for a flight, and then more and more people started running,” she said. “There was some screaming and then somebody stopped and said, ‘There’s a shooter, you need to go.'”

Should anyone be allowed to bring a gun aboard a plane?

Milaina Latsis of Flowery Branch, Georgia, was at the airport with her mother, two children and their father. Before going through security, they made a bathroom pit stop “and thank God we did,” she said, according to The New York Times.

“It took us a minute to register what was going on, but everyone at TSA was ducking, and we had a clear shot to the exit, so we just ran,” she said. “At this point, it’s just total panic.”

She said for a moment, they stood in place. Then, she said, Nathan Hancock, the father of the children, yelled,  “Let’s go! Run, run, run!”
TSA announced that 2.2 million travelers flew last Friday, the highest total since the pandemic began.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
'Chaos': World's Busiest Airport Shuts Down After Felon Accidentally Fires Gun During TSA Screening
Hunter Biden's Investment Firm Helped China Gain a Strangle-Hold on 1 Precious Resource
WH Exodus: Biden Admin in State of Free-Fall After 2nd Shocking Resignation in 48-Hour Span
Devastating News for Democrats as 3 Major 2022 Races Become Toss-Ups
YouTube Targets Video Critical of Chinese Government
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.