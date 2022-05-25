Share
Lifestyle

Firefighters Rescue At Least 8 People from Floodwaters with Help of 'Flood Awareness Class'

 By Amanda Thomason  May 25, 2022 at 4:21pm
Share

As heavy rains have hit Texas, residents have been reminded of the dangers of flash floods, giant hail and severe thunderstorms as well as power outages.

The city of Mission, Texas, began warning residents to expect flooding and heavy rain, but the Mission Fire Department was ready for the inevitable calls that would come in.



As rain pelted the area after midnight and into the early morning hours Tuesday, first responders started getting calls for help.

“We had to deploy one of our high-profile vehicles with our personnel to go and evacuate some citizens who were requesting to be evacuated from the residence due to the rising water, and then we also had experience with some vehicles that had driven into high water, and those people needed to be rescued from the vehicles,” Mission Assistant Fire Chief Robert Alvarez said, according to ValleyCentral.

Trending:
Beto O'Rourke Disrupts Abbott's Press Conference on School Shooting, Mayor Calls Him 'Sick Son of a B****'


“It’s always harder when it’s at night, and last night it happened overnight, as everyone knows, and so the element of not being able to see everything and then the heavy rain and the wind just makes it very difficult for our rescuers.”

In all, fire crews rescued at least eight people. Alvarez credited those successful rescues to their annual “Flood Awareness Class” and the training their staff does.

“It’s going to allow our personnel to know what equipment they should use if they need to use some of the specialized equipment, such as a rope bag, and have experience in operating around floodwaters,” he said.



Not only did the Mission Fire Department help those residents stranded in rising water Tuesday morning, but one of the department’s training sessions came later Tuesday.

“Perfect timing,” the city of Mission’s Facebook page shared. “Our Mission firefighters participated in flood awareness training today. They’re preparing for hurricane season.”



While these courageous first responders keep their skills sharp and are ready to help people at a moment’s notice, it’s always best for people to exercise caution and keep themselves out of risky situations in the first place.

Related:
'It's a Miracle': Dog Is Lone Survivor in Fatal Plane Crash, Vet Stunned by Her Condition

Alvarez had advice regarding that decision-making after Tuesday’s work.

“It’s very important that, if possible, they remain off the roadways,” he said, according to ValleyCentral. “I know sometimes you just have to go out or you are already on the road when a storm comes through, but it is important to try and stay off the roadways, and if you do see high water, do not drive through it.”

The city of Mission’s Facebook page also issued a warning, urging locals to avoid even seemingly shallow areas of water.

“Hey, #Mission — Did you know? Driving through 6 inches of standing water can cause vehicles to lose control & stall,” the post read.

“Even a small amount of floodwater can hide dangers such as road collapse & debris.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Firefighters Rescue At Least 8 People from Floodwaters with Help of 'Flood Awareness Class'
Body of Boy, 6, Found in Trunk of Mother's Car During Traffic Stop After Family Warns He's in Danger
'It's a Miracle': Dog Is Lone Survivor in Fatal Plane Crash, Vet Stunned by Her Condition
Nurse Travels Cross-Country to Work at Children's Hospital, Then Thief Steals Her Camper and Dog
Dogs Attack Boy on Way to School Bus, Owner Refuses to Turn Them Over: 'Tell the Family I'm Sorry'
See more...

Conversation