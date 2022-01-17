It’s the that time of year again, when we hear about all sorts of daring ice rescues of hapless animals — and sometimes of their owners, too. Police, firefighters and other first responders make the news for risking their lives to get dogs, deer and even the occasional bird out of harm’s way.

This particular pint-sized pup from New York decided that it was an acceptable risk to go charging out across the ice after some geese, but the poor dog ended up stuck and needed the help of three Onondaga County Fire Departments and multiple rescuers to get back on solid ground.







Many times the reason dogs need rescuing is that they were unleashed, ran off or chased something and fell into the icy water. This case was a little different, as the shih tzu still had its leash attached as it ran out after the birds. However, the leash then became caught on the ice, and the dog was trapped.







It was on Thursday at around 9:12 a.m. when the Plainville Fire Department, Northwest Fire Department and Jordan Fire Department responded to help the dog stranded on the Seneca River in Lysander, according to Syracuse.

“DOG RAN AFTER GEESE ON THE ICE AND IS STUCK OUT THERE – LEASH IS STUCK ON ICE ABOUT 30 YARDS OUT,” the Plainville Fire Department shared on its Facebook page.







Using specialized rescue equipment from the Jordan Fire Department, two firefighters shimmied out over the ice, crawling on their bellies and attached to ropes to rescue the canine.

The Plainville Fire Department shared photos of the scene, showing just how much of a rescue force the little dog required. One photo even shows the plucky dog barking at its approaching rescuers.







Thankfully, the two firefighters were able to free the leash and get the dog to safety without falling in themselves.

“Plainville FD would like to thank Northwest and Jordan Fire Departments for their assistance and specialized rescue equipment,” the post continued.







Many people commented to thank the departments for their efforts.

“Great job rescuers!!” one person wrote. “Man or beast(doggie)doesn’t matter to you!!”

“Omg I saw there was a rescue,” another wrote. “Hoped it wasn’t a dog. Thanks for saving that baby!!”

Hopefully next time, this little dog will think twice before running out on ice, and its owner will keep a firmer grip on the leash when geese are around.

