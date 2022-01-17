Share
Lifestyle

Firefighters Rescue Shih Tzu After It Chases Geese Into Middle of Frozen River, Gets Stuck

 By Amanda Thomason  January 17, 2022 at 1:07pm
Share

It’s the that time of year again, when we hear about all sorts of daring ice rescues of hapless animals — and sometimes of their owners, too. Police, firefighters and other first responders make the news for risking their lives to get dogs, deer and even the occasional bird out of harm’s way.

This particular pint-sized pup from New York decided that it was an acceptable risk to go charging out across the ice after some geese, but the poor dog ended up stuck and needed the help of three Onondaga County Fire Departments and multiple rescuers to get back on solid ground.



This particular pint-sized pup from New York decided that it was an acceptable risk to go charging out across the ice after some geese, but the poor dog ended up stuck and needed the help three Onondaga County Fire Departments and multiple rescuers to get back on solid ground.

Many times the reason dogs need rescuing is that they were unleashed, ran off or chased something and fell into the icy water. This case was a little different, as the shih tzu still had its leash attached as it ran out after the birds. However, the leash then became caught on the ice, and the dog was trapped.

Trending:
The Senator Fauci Called a 'Moron' Just Published One Devastating Record the Public Had No Idea Existed


It was on Thursday at around 9:12 a.m. when the Plainville Fire Department, Northwest Fire Department and Jordan Fire Department responded to help the dog stranded on the Seneca River in Lysander, according to Syracuse.

“DOG RAN AFTER GEESE ON THE ICE AND IS STUCK OUT THERE – LEASH IS STUCK ON ICE ABOUT 30 YARDS OUT,” the Plainville Fire Department shared on its Facebook page.



Using specialized rescue equipment from the Jordan Fire Department, two firefighters shimmied out over the ice, crawling on their bellies and attached to ropes to rescue the canine.

The Plainville Fire Department shared photos of the scene, showing just how much of a rescue force the little dog required. One photo even shows the plucky dog barking at its approaching rescuers.



Thankfully, the two firefighters were able to free the leash and get the dog to safety without falling in themselves.

“Plainville FD would like to thank Northwest and Jordan Fire Departments for their assistance and specialized rescue equipment,” the post continued.

Related:
Woman Makes Huge Mistake After Deciding to Get Dog Groomed


Many people commented to thank the departments for their efforts.

“Great job rescuers!!” one person wrote. “Man or beast(doggie)doesn’t matter to you!!”

“Omg I saw there was a rescue,” another wrote. “Hoped it wasn’t a dog. Thanks for saving that baby!!”

Hopefully next time, this little dog will think twice before running out on ice, and its owner will keep a firmer grip on the leash when geese are around.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Firefighters Rescue Shih Tzu After It Chases Geese Into Middle of Frozen River, Gets Stuck
After Semi-Truck Crashes Into Store, Good Samaritan Helps Victims and Guides Paramedics to Scene
Man, Woman and Child Stuck on Car in Icy River: Police Intervene When Man Pulls Out Knife
Taco Bell Worker Shot and Killed After Counterfeit Bill Rejected, Police Make Arrest
Two Police Officers Hailed as Heroes After Rescuing Multiple People from Fire
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!