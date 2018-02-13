The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Firefighters Spot American Flag in Burning Building, Fight Through Flames to Save Old Glory [Video]

By Joe Setyon
February 13, 2018 at 3:17pm

Print

A pair of California firefighters braved the smoke and flames Monday to rescue an American flag from a burning building.

A commercial building in Anaheim had erupted into flames at around 2 p.m. Though no injuries were reported, it took Orange County firefighters more than two hours to get the fire under control, according to MyNewsLA.

While they were working to put out the blaze, two firefighters saw an American flag on top of the building.

The firemen were able to retrieve the flag, and video footage showed them carrying it to safety.

TRENDING: This Is What the Mysterious Letter Containing White Powder Sent to Donald Trump Jr Said

They even folded the flag up neatly before returning it to its owner, a retired officer with the Los Angles Police Department.

Do you think these firemen are heroes?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The flag was returned to its owner in “great condition,” Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said, according to Fox News.

“They got it before it was damaged,” he added.

RELATED: Gen. John Kelly Wants to Meet the Student Who Recorded a Teacher’s Anti-Military Diatribe

The moment when the firefighters returned the flag was also captured on video.

The fire, meanwhile, started in a commercial building when a vehicle burst into flames. The building houses a company that transforms vans into vehicles for disabled people.

Anaheim Fire & Rescue‏ posted photos of the fire to its Twitter page.

The blaze caused part of the building’s roof to collapse.

At first, firefighters were worried the blaze would spread, but in the end, they were able to put it out without other buildings being affected, KABC reported.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: California, firefighters

By: Joe Setyon on February 13, 2018 at 3:17pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Joe Setyon

donald trump, prince harry, meghan markle

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Invitations Send Trump Family an Unmistakable Message

Joe Setyon

michelle obama

Watch: Michelle Obama Unveils Official Portrait That Looks Nothing Like Michelle Obama

Jason Hopkins

Mike pence, chris murphy

Sen. Chris Murphy Attacks Vice President Pence for Sitting for North Korea During Opening Ceremony

Joe Setyon

Reince Priebus, donald trump

Reince Priebus: ‘People Like Me Were Wrong’ About Trump

Joe Setyon

Meghan McCain on ‘The View’ Co-Hosts: They’re the Most ‘Extreme Liberals’ I’ve Ever Met

Joe Setyon

Ruth_Bader_Ginsburg,_Hillary_Clinton,_Donald_Trump (1)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Still Can’t Get Over Hillary Clinton’s Defeat by Donald Trump

Joe Setyon

DACA ‘Dreamer’ Blasts Dems for Using Immigrants as ‘Pawns,’ Praises Trump

Erin Coates

Andy Sheils

Video: In Australian Town Named ‘White Man In A Hole,’ 1500 People Live Underground

Recently Posted