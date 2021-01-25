Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland has introduced the first bill of the 117th Congress, a bill that would profoundly transform the way America conducts its elections. H.R. 1 is a breathtaking power grab by the Democrats and threatens the very bedrock of our democratic republic by nearly guaranteeing one-party rule in Washington for years to come.

According to a statement on Sarbanes’ website, “the 2020 election underscored the need for comprehensive, structural democracy reform. Americans across the country were forced to overcome rampant voter suppression, gerrymandering and a torrent of special-interest dark money just to exercise their vote and their voice in our democracy.”

Sarbanes tells his constituents that “H. R. 1 is a transformational anti-corruption and clean elections reform package” intended to “clean up corruption in Washington, empower the American people and restore faith and integrity to our government.”

The stated purpose of H.R. 1, ironically called the “For the People Act,” is: “To expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes.” The full text of H.R. 1 can be viewed here.

The real purpose of the bill is to make permanent many of the changes made to state voting systems and procedures ostensibly to facilitate voting in the age of COVID-19.

TRENDING: Biden Gets Off to Slow Start, Lags Behind Obama and Trump with First Approval Rating

One of the most notable features of H.R. 1 is that it strips states of the right to set their own standards for how elections are to be conducted. Election laws will be determined at the federal level.

Under this bill, states would be required to promote the use of mail-in voting, to offer online applications for voter registration, and to provide automatic and even same-day voter registration.

H.R. 1 would all but eliminate voter ID laws. It would prohibit states from “requiring identification as a condition of obtaining a ballot.” However, the bill would allow a state to require “a signature of the individual or similar affirmation as a condition of obtaining an absentee ballot.” After all, we must protect the integrity of our elections.

In Section 1005, the bill seeks to prohibit a state “from requiring applicants to provide more than last four digits of Social Security number.” Currently, in some states, if an individual without a driver’s license registers to vote, an applicant is required to supply the full Social Security number.

Do you believe the passage of H.R. 1 would open the door to massive election fraud? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (3351 Votes) 1% (33 Votes)

Another provision, Section 1621, would require the “uniform availability of absentee voting to all voters.” Every voter will have the option of casting an absentee ballot by mail. A state may not attach any conditions to this right.

The same section establishes requirements for challenges to ballots. “No person, other than a State or local election official, shall submit a formal challenge to an individual’s eligibility to register to vote in an election for Federal office or to vote in an election for Federal office un6 less that challenge is supported by personal knowledge regarding the grounds for ineligibility ….”

In other words, all of the practices that handed victory to the Democrats in the 2020 election would become law.

If this legislation passes, it will be difficult, if not impossible, for Republicans to ever win another election. And with Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, there’s little to stop it from becoming a reality.

This bill is nearly identical to the 116th Congress’ H.R. 1, which was introduced in January 2019. That bill never made it through the Senate, which was controlled by Republicans.

RELATED: 'I Won't Be Cowed': Rand Paul Refuses to Be Snared in Stephanopoulos' Trap in Heated Interview

Suffice it to say, the passage of H.R. 1 would radically change the way the U.S. conducts elections. The implementation of these practices will be a recipe for massive fraud.

Election fraud, as we’ve learned the hard way over the past several months, is relatively easy to perpetrate, but difficult to prove.

In August, New York Post reporter Jon Levine interviewed a self-described “master at fixing mail-in ballots” who was willing to share his secrets on the condition of anonymity.

Levine begins by telling readers, “a top Democratic operative says voter fraud, especially with mail-in ballots, is no myth. And he knows this because he’s been doing it, on a grand scale, for decades.”

The Post, Levine writes, was able to confirm this man’s “identity, rap sheet and long history working as a consultant to various campaigns.” The operative told him he “not only changed ballots himself over the years, but led teams of fraudsters and mentored at least 20 operatives in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.”

He claimed, “There is no race in New Jersey — from city council to United States Senate — that we haven’t worked on. … The smaller the race, the easier it is to do.”

This operative went on to describe how he and his colleagues would “process” mail-in ballots, right down to steaming the return envelopes over a pot of boiling water. Then, they would “sprinkle them [the altered ballots] around town” in different mail boxes to avoid detection.

He also told Levine that many postal workers are in on it. “You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and he’s working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold … He can take those [filled-out] ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage.”

Sometimes, the operative said, he worked with mail carriers. He said they would “sift ballots from the mail and hand them over.”

Another easy mark for election fraudsters are nursing homes, which the Post’s source referred to as “a gold mine of votes.” This man described “hitting up” these facilities and helping the patients complete their ballots.

“There are nursing homes where the nurse is actually a paid operative,” he explained. “And they go room by room by room to these old people who still want to feel like they’re relevant. [They] literally fill it out for them.”

He went on to discuss voter impersonation techniques and bribing schemes. Read the whole interview here.

Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of democracy. If H.R. 1 becomes law, voter fraud will become easier than ever and the U.S. may never hold an honest election again. This bill represents a clear and present danger to the integrity of U.S. elections.

It’s not hyperbole to say that the passage of H.R. 1 would be the end of America as we have known her.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.