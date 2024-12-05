'This Is the First Time': Barron Trump's Voice Shocks Viewers as Rare Moment Takes Internet by Storm

A video clip of once and future first son Barron Trump has gone viral with many commenting on social media that they had never heard his voice before.

The 17-second clip is from election night last month and comes from the documentary series “Art of the Surge,” which chronicled President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

“Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to see you,” Barron says to a woman off-camera as UFC boss Dana White can be seen nearby speaking with Donald Trump.

He tells White that his 18-year-old son is very popular among the MAGA world.

“I gave him a shout-out last night, the place went crazy: ‘Barron, Barron…’” Trump recounts to White, apparently referring to a campaign rally.

NEW: Behind the Scenes on Election Night with @realDonaldTrump. Only in Season 2 of #ArtOfTheSurge. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/b78HZa4ucV — Art of the Surge (@ArtoftheSurge) December 5, 2024

Barron then reaches out to shake White’s hand saying, “Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to finally meet you.”

Trump then asked the UFC boss, “Can we make him into a fighter?”

People standing nearby laughed, but Barron waved off the prospect of entering the octagon with a smile, seeming to communicate, “That’s not for me.”

Barron, currently a freshman at New York University, is reputed to be a good soccer player and golfer.

The youngest son of the president-elect received a rousing reception as he waved to the crowd at a campaign rally at Doral, Florida in July.

Barron Trump out at today’s rally in Doral, Florida, with Donald Trump speaking briefly about his youngest son and saying “Welcome to the scene, Barron” pic.twitter.com/m7ChlqBadt — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 10, 2024

Many on X responded to hearing Barron’s voice for the first time in the “Art of the Surge” clip.

Melania Trump did a fantastic job with Barron. She kept him out of the spotlight and tried to give him as normal of a life as she could. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 5, 2024

“Melania Trump did a fantastic job with Barron. She kept him out of the spotlight and tried to give him as normal of a life as she could,” one wrote in response.

Conservative podcast host Ian Miles Cheong posted, “This is the first time we’ve heard Barron Trump’s voice.”

Another said, “Barron has such a nice voice.”

Still another offered, “Omg Barrons voice sounds like his dad.”

Barron is often credited with helping his father win the young male voters demographic in November.

The campaign allowed Alex Bruesewitz, 27, to suggest some podcasts for Trump to appear on to reach young men, but Barron had the final say, Time reported.

“I have a list of podcasts I wanted to pitch you on,” Bruesewitz said.

“Have you talked this over with Barron?” Trump responded.

“No, sir,” Bruesewitz said.

“Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know,” Trump said.

Some of the podcasts and shows the president-elect joined included: “The Joe Rogan Experience,” influencer Adin Ross‘ stream on Kick, “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” and the “PBD Podcast” with businessman Patrick Bet-David.

Altogether his appearances racked up over 80 million views.

