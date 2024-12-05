Share
News
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak with first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak with first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

'This Is the First Time': Barron Trump's Voice Shocks Viewers as Rare Moment Takes Internet by Storm

 By Randy DeSoto  December 5, 2024 at 12:49pm
Share

A video clip of once and future first son Barron Trump has gone viral with many commenting on social media that they had never heard his voice before.

The 17-second clip is from election night last month and comes from the documentary series “Art of the Surge,” which chronicled President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

“Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to see you,” Barron says to a woman off-camera as UFC boss Dana White can be seen nearby speaking with Donald Trump.

He tells White that his 18-year-old son is very popular among the MAGA world.

“I gave him a shout-out last night, the place went crazy: ‘Barron, Barron…’” Trump recounts to White, apparently referring to a campaign rally.

Barron then reaches out to shake White’s hand saying, “Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to finally meet you.”

Trump then asked the UFC boss, “Can we make him into a fighter?”

Do you follow the Trump family?

People standing nearby laughed, but Barron waved off the prospect of entering the octagon with a smile, seeming to communicate, “That’s not for me.”

Barron, currently a freshman at New York University, is reputed to be a good soccer player and golfer.

The youngest son of the president-elect received a rousing reception as he waved to the crowd at a campaign rally at Doral, Florida in July.

Related:
How Barron Trump Masterminded Victory - Young Trump Literally Told Dad How to Win

Many on X responded to hearing Barron’s voice for the first time in the “Art of the Surge” clip.

“Melania Trump did a fantastic job with Barron. She kept him out of the spotlight and tried to give him as normal of a life as she could,” one wrote in response.

Conservative podcast host Ian Miles Cheong posted, “This is the first time we’ve heard Barron Trump’s voice.”

Another said, “Barron has such a nice voice.”

Still another offered, “Omg Barrons voice sounds like his dad.”

Barron is often credited with helping his father win the young male voters demographic in November.

The campaign allowed Alex Bruesewitz, 27, to suggest some podcasts for Trump to appear on to reach young men, but Barron had the final say, Time reported.

“I have a list of podcasts I wanted to pitch you on,” Bruesewitz said.

“Have you talked this over with Barron?” Trump responded.

“No, sir,” Bruesewitz said.

“Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know,” Trump said.

Some of the podcasts and shows the president-elect joined included: “The Joe Rogan Experience,” influencer Adin Ross‘ stream on Kick, “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” and the “PBD Podcast” with businessman Patrick Bet-David.

Altogether his appearances racked up over 80 million views.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'This Is the First Time': Barron Trump's Voice Shocks Viewers as Rare Moment Takes Internet by Storm
'YMCA' Writer Ready to Sue Every Media Outlet in America Over Lies About Trump, Song
'That's Ridiculous': 'The View' Hosts Get Slapped with Reality About Biden, And They Didn't Take It Too Well
Biden's Pardon May Have Already Backfired as Trump's Legal Team Uses It in New Court Filing
Trump's DEA Nominee Chad Chronister Withdraws from Consideration After Past Comes Back to Haunt Him
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation