Barron Trump's College Decision Revealed as He Shows Up for First Day of Classes Flanked by Secret Service

For obvious security reasons, former first son Barron Trump’s choice of college has been kept under wraps.

After all, his father has no shortage of enemies — both mainstream and deranged.

But with the start of the new school year, it was going to be all but impossible to keep the young Trump’s school secret much longer.

And thanks to prying eyes and a boastful father, the cat is out of the bag: Trump has selected New York University as his institute of higher learning.

Barron, the youngest son of GOP presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, will be attending business school at NYU.

“He was accepted to a lot of colleges,” former President Trump told the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The 45th president then proudly added: “He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U.”

The New York Post also reported on Barron Trump’s collegiate debut.

Barron Trump arrives at NYU for first day at college

Photos taken by the New York publication showed the former president’s youngest son getting out of a black SUV.

“The towering 18-year-old was flanked by Secret Service agents as he stepped onto the downtown Manhattan campus with a black Swiss Gear backpack casually slung over his shoulder,” the Post reported.

The outlet, citing unnamed sources, added: “Dressed in a white polo, black pants and Adidas Gazelle sneakers, Barron’s first stop was the dean’s office before being whisked off to classes.”

Tuition for the ritzy private university starts at “roughly $62,700 a year.”

Additionally, Trump is expected to live off-campus and commute to his classes from his father’s iconic Trump Tower.

Donald Trump did tell the Daily Mail that Barron was briefly considering following in his father’s footsteps at one point.

“I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering,” Trump told the Mail. “We didn’t do that. We went for Stern.”

The elder Trump lauded his son’s selection.

“It’s a very high quality place. He liked it. He liked the school,” Trump said. “We liked NYU. I’ve known NYU for a long time, but it’s one of the highest rated.”

The former president added: “He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child. He’s just passed into something beyond child-dom.

“He’s … doing great.”

