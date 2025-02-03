Flashback: The Creepy David Hogg Interview Where People Thought He Was a Crisis Actor

Anti-Second Amendment activist David Hogg was hilariously trolled on social media after ascending the ranks of the Democratic National Committee.

As a reminder, the 24-year-old Hogg become one of the DNC’s three vice chairs on Saturday.

BREAKING: David Hogg just delivered his speech at the DNC to become vice chair. He is exactly the masculine figure they need to regain the young male vote! “I don’t just don’t tweet, I don’t just talk the talk, I also walk the talk” pic.twitter.com/imUr8OaNvP — Sarah Jane Winfoot 🇭🇹 (@SJWinfoot) February 2, 2025

Conservatives on X comically dunked on the absurd leftist push to lionize the emaciated Hogg as an icon of “masculinity.”

“As a man in my 20’s, David Hogg will cause even more young men to turn away from the Democrat Party,” one X commentator wrote.

“Nothing masculine about this dude at all.”

As a man in my 20’s, David Hogg will cause even more young men to turn away from the Democrat Party. Nothing masculine about this dude at all. pic.twitter.com/ah1nffof30 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 2, 2025

Democrats think David Hogg is the person to lead “their masculine era”. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/NA9w3RW2Tk — Kim “Katie” USA (@KimKatieUSA) February 2, 2025

Numerous other X users noted that Hogg had behaved like a “crisis actor” who flubbed his lines following the 2018 mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Hogg shamelessly exploited that tragedy — where 17 people died — to elevate himself as an anti-gun crusader.

Here’s crisis actor David Hogg going over his lines to perpetuate a psyop: https://t.co/I5gH3BxZzB — Ro (@rohitiyer11) February 2, 2025

Let’s just remind everyone who David Hogg really is: A crisis actor who stumbled over his lines after the Parkland shooting. This is who the DNC just elected as their vice chair. pic.twitter.com/SKpYdOx39z — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) February 2, 2025

Kevin Hogg, David’s father, was an FBI Crisis Management Specialist. Perhaps David learned a thing or 2 from him and became a crisis actor?? pic.twitter.com/MWOEQQHX8O — Justin Spurtz (@hotinhere3524) February 1, 2025

The fact that Hogg was elected to a leadership role in the Democratic Party spotlights how desperate it is to win back voters, especially young men.

But it’s laughable that Democrats — who insist that there are more than two genders — think he’s the right person to rebuild their floundering base.

Among the best reactions came from public-safety activist Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the 2018 Parkland shooting.

I officially endorse David Hogg to be DNC Vice Chair. David is the greatest gun salesman of all-time & I think he will do an even better job pushing young men further to the right — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) February 1, 2025

“I officially endorse David Hogg to be DNC Vice Chair,” Pollack wrote on X.

“David is the greatest gun salesman of all-time & I think he will do an even better job pushing young men further to the right.”

