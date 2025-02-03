Share
David Hogg attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2024 at BMCC Tribeca PAC on September 17, 2024, in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Fast Company)

Flashback: The Creepy David Hogg Interview Where People Thought He Was a Crisis Actor

 By Samantha Chang  February 3, 2025 at 6:34am
Anti-Second Amendment activist David Hogg was hilariously trolled on social media after ascending the ranks of the Democratic National Committee.

As a reminder, the 24-year-old Hogg become one of the DNC’s three vice chairs on Saturday.

Conservatives on X comically dunked on the absurd leftist push to lionize the emaciated Hogg as an icon of “masculinity.”

“As a man in my 20’s, David Hogg will cause even more young men to turn away from the Democrat Party,” one X commentator wrote.

“Nothing masculine about this dude at all.”

Does everything about David Hogg in that interview seem fake?

Numerous other X users noted that Hogg had behaved like a “crisis actor” who flubbed his lines following the 2018 mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Hogg shamelessly exploited that tragedy — where 17 people died — to elevate himself as an anti-gun crusader.

The fact that Hogg was elected to a leadership role in the Democratic Party spotlights how desperate it is to win back voters, especially young men.

But it’s laughable that Democrats — who insist that there are more than two genders — think he’s the right person to rebuild their floundering base.

Among the best reactions came from public-safety activist Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the 2018 Parkland shooting.

“I officially endorse David Hogg to be DNC Vice Chair,” Pollack wrote on X.

“David is the greatest gun salesman of all-time & I think he will do an even better job pushing young men further to the right.”

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




