Amid Vice President Kamala Harris’ ascendency to the top of the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential ticket, videos of her past have surfaced showing the broad range of this political chameleon.

Harris was endorsed for the primary slot on her party’s ticket Sunday by many Democrats following the withdrawal of President Joe Biden from the race. The endorsements have continued to trickle in.

Conservatives, Republicans and others aligned against Harris are now focusing their efforts on exposing the former prosecutor and her ever-changing Rolodex of beliefs.

One of the videos that has been resurfaced to drive this point home comes from a 2013 talk during the Chicago Ideas Week.

The then-attorney general of California spoke on approaches to criminal justice, and soon turned to mocking progressives and liberals for their unrealistic beliefs on an actual justice system.

“Okay so I say with all love and warmth,” Harris said, “that part of the concern also for the people who are progressive-thinking and liberal-minded or just progressive-thinking in just terms of ‘fix it, fix it,’ is that we all have these posters in our closet that are attached to a stick that we sometimes will cart out when talking about criminal justice policy.

“And we run around with these signs ‘build more schools, less jails,’ ‘build more schools, less jails.'”

At this point, she was prancing around the stage mocking left-leaning protesters.

“There’s a fundamental problem with that approach in my opinion,” Harris continued, “and it’s this: I agree with that conceptually, but you have not addressed the reason why I have three padlocks on my front door.

“So part of the discussion about the reform of criminal justice policy has to be an acknowledgement that crime does occur and especially when it is violent crime and serious crime, where there should be a broad consensus that there should be serious, severe and swift consequence to crime.”

An opinion this lukewarm could see you labeled a fascist by leftists nowadays, but was apparently a core part of the image Harris wanted to create for her prosecutor’s office.

Harris’ full speech can be seen below, her remarks on schools, jails and the people vying for a healthy balance begin at around the 11:20 mark:







It was only seven years after this speech that a radical change could be seen in Harris. Instead of advocating for more breadth in criminal justice, she was actively contributing to a fund dedicated to springing suspected criminals from jail.

Many of the violent “social justice protesters” who sprang up like weeds after the death of George Floyd benefited from the Minnesota Freedom Fund, with at least one of the suspects allegedly using the freedom to commit murder.

Another place Harris seems to be completely uncaring about the rule of law is along the nearly 2,000 mile-long southern border.

Despite being declared the Biden administration’s czar over the border crisis, Harris has failed to make any progress in handling the ongoing disaster.

Former Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, shortly after his 2023 retirement, revealed that he never heard from either Biden or Harris.

Just as a man cannot serve two masters, Harris cannot support the rule of law and the empowerment of criminals. Her chances in November could largely be determined by which of her multitude of political beliefs she chooses to embrace.

