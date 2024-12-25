Flashback: Trump Told the Armed Forces 'We Say Christmas Again Very Proudly'

This Christmas, it’s important to remember that America didn’t elect a “Happy Holidays” kind of guy.

The president this Dec. 25 will still be Joe Biden, who’ll doubtlessly wish us all a Feliz Hanukkah Festivus on that day and sit us all around the hearth, one last time, to remind America how Corn Pop was a bad dude and, by the way, where’s Jackie? Not a joke, folks. No lie.

Next year, we’ll have President Donald J. Trump again — and he’ll remind us all of the reason for the season.

Flash back to Christmas Eve nearly seven years ago, Trump’s first Christmas as president. ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and Trump was speaking to members of the Armed Forces.

And he began with an underlined message about what Americans should be focused on: “I just wanted to wish everybody a very, very Merry Christmas. We say Christmas again very proudly.”

Trump went on to tell the troops “how well we’re doing” in the fight on terror and that “we’re winning.”

He added that America’s Armed Forces are “under-appreciated” and that military families are “the greatest people on earth.”

“We’re going to have a great year, an incredible year. I’m thrilled to bring seasons greetings on behalf of the first lady and our entire family and most importantly, on behalf of the American people,” he said.

When NBC News posted this clip to Facebook seven years ago, the reactions they got from liberals — unsurprisingly — ranged from rage to derisiveness.

“When the hell did people stop saying Merry Christmas? Why is Trump taking credit for Christmas anyway? No one ever stopped saying MERRY CHRISTMAS! Sick of this crap!” said one commenter, who got over 2,700 likes.

“The past 8 years were hard, having to whisper ‘Merry Christmas’ furtively, terrified the the Obama Christmas Police would show up to drag you off to a concentration camp if anyone reported you for saying those words,” said another commenter, who got 2,800 likes for her sarcastic remarks.

“Thank you, Dear Leader the great and glorious POTUS, for allowing us the freedom to tell total strangers to have a Merry Christmas even if they don’t celebrate Christian holidays.”

And, a little under seven years later, Trump found himself running against a woman who literally spent the 2017 holidays telling Americans they daren’t say “Merry Christmas” unless they gave permanent status to certain illegal immigrants.

Boy, that aged well:

“And when we all sing happy tunes, and sing Merry Christmas, and wish each other Merry Christmas, these children are not going to have a Merry Christmas,” then-Sen. Kamala Harris said during a 2017 news conference in which she urged the Trump administration to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to Fox News — apparently our ability to say “Merry Christmas” was entirely dependent on that political fact.

“How dare we speak Merry Christmas?” she asked, rhetorically “How dare we? They will not have a Merry Christmas.”

Christmas, by the way, celebrates the birth of the Messiah, Jesus Christ, in the city of Bethlehem, and has nothing to do with the failures of DACA or of Obama-era immigration policy. I would think these quite pertinent facts would have been addressed in Humanity 101, but apparently not for the Democratic standard-bearer in 2024.

So, this was the choice America had — not the only difference, mind you, but certainly one of them. The result: 312 electoral votes for “We say Christmas again very proudly,” 226 for “How dare we speak Merry Christmas?”

Merry Christmas, America!

