Who's the 'Fascist' Again?: Dem Candidate Says Trump Supporters Should Be Put in Concentration Camps

A Democratic candidate in North Carolina claimed in resurfaced social media posts that supporters of President Donald Trump should be sent to concentration camps.

Shelly Headen, a Democrat who is running against State Rep. John Blust, a Republican, for his seat in the North Carolina House, wrote her proposal as a caption to a photo of herself at the Dachau concentration camp memorial in Germany.

“Visiting Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany…..This is where Trump supporters belong,” Headen wrote, per a Sept. 11 report from Real Truth Media.

The outlet included a screenshot circulating online, which showed Headen smiling in front of the cremation ovens at Dachau.

There were as many as 188,000 prisoners held at Dachau between 1933 and 1945, which included tens of thousands who died at the facility.

🚨Just in: Shelly Headen, the North Carolina Democrat for the 62nd House District was pictured at the Dachau Concentration Camp with the caption “Concentration: Camp in Germany This is where Trump supporters belong.” pic.twitter.com/b19dWejylV — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 11, 2026

But the controversial remarks from Headen were far from the only past social media statements to circulate during her campaign.

She also wrote that a potential attack on American soil should happen in Alabama or Louisiana since that is “where the stupid people live.”

WFDD reported that the Guilford County Democratic Party has withdrawn their support for the Headen campaign.

The party said that her remarks “violate everything our party represents.”

Meet Shelly Kates Headen, a Democrat candidate for NC House. She hoped for an attack on U.S. soil targeting red states She should drop out immediately. She doesn’t belong anywhere public office Psychotic behavior pic.twitter.com/zypCgliKYC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2026

Headen told WFDD that she did not recall making the posts, but apologized for them.

“They’re doing what’s best for the party, and that’s what they should do,” Headen remarked.

“At the end of the day, we just need to get back to normalcy. Whatever it takes. If, you know, one person gets sacrificed which is me, that’s fine.”

Ballots for the election have already been sent, meaning she cannot withdraw from the race.

The Democrats are also unable to replace her.

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