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Dachau was fenced and guarded by SS guards. An escape was impossible.
Dachau was fenced and guarded by SS guards. An escape was impossible. (Andreas Haas / Getty Images)

Who's the 'Fascist' Again?: Dem Candidate Says Trump Supporters Should Be Put in Concentration Camps

 By Michael Austin  September 14, 2026 at 3:00am
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A Democratic candidate in North Carolina claimed in resurfaced social media posts that supporters of President Donald Trump should be sent to concentration camps.

Shelly Headen, a Democrat who is running against State Rep. John Blust, a Republican, for his seat in the North Carolina House, wrote her proposal as a caption to a photo of herself at the Dachau concentration camp memorial in Germany.

“Visiting Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany…..This is where Trump supporters belong,” Headen wrote, per a Sept. 11 report from Real Truth Media.

The outlet included a screenshot circulating online, which showed Headen smiling in front of the cremation ovens at Dachau.

There were as many as 188,000 prisoners held at Dachau between 1933 and 1945, which included tens of thousands who died at the facility.

But the controversial remarks from Headen were far from the only past social media statements to circulate during her campaign.

She also wrote that a potential attack on American soil should happen in Alabama or Louisiana since that is “where the stupid people live.”

WFDD reported that the Guilford County Democratic Party has withdrawn their support for the Headen campaign.

The party said that her remarks “violate everything our party represents.”

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Headen told WFDD that she did not recall making the posts, but apologized for them.

“They’re doing what’s best for the party, and that’s what they should do,” Headen remarked.

“At the end of the day, we just need to get back to normalcy. Whatever it takes. If, you know, one person gets sacrificed which is me, that’s fine.”

Ballots for the election have already been sent, meaning she cannot withdraw from the race.

The Democrats are also unable to replace her.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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