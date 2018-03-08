Fleeing DWI Suspect Got Run Over by Own Car and Dashcam Caught It All

One DWI suspect in Virginia is facing some online mockery in addition to likely criminal charges after police say he botched an attempt early Sunday morning to escape a traffic stop on foot.

According to Fox News, 30-year-old Isaac C. Bonsu can be seen on video released by authorities this week trying to flee pursuing officers without first putting his vehicle in park.

After a few strides, his car caught up and knocked him off of his feet.

A Virginia man is “okay physically” after being run over by his own car as he tried to evade police, authorities say. Suspect charged with DWI – 3rd offense, and a long list of other charges pic.twitter.com/A1CPPjK3Rb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 8, 2018

The initial stop was related to a suspected equipment violation, according to police.

When pursuing officers engaged their sirens and lights, they say the driver led them on a chase that ended when he bailed out of the car for his failed attempt to flee on foot.

In a social media post announcing his arrest, the Fairfax County Police Department called the outcome “CARma” for a suspect accused of refusing to stop for officers.

“He sped off, then got out of his car to escape, but forgot to put it in park,” the agency wrote. “Oops.”

As USA Today reported, Bonsu was allegedly able to regain his footing after the collision and took off again to lead officers on a short foot pursuit before he was apprehended and taken into custody.

Local police featured the case in its series of “Stranger Calls,” the agency’s send-up to the Netflix drama “Stranger Things.”

CARma: Our officers tried to pull a man over. He sped off, then got out of his car to escape, but forgot to put it in park. Oops. He got hit by his own car. He’s okay physically, but is charged with DWI – 3rd offense, and a long list of other charges. #FCPDStrangerCalls pic.twitter.com/I2FQvt6uSu — Fairfax County Police (@fairfaxpolice) March 6, 2018

Aside from the ignominy of being “hit by his own car,” the police department wrote that he escaped serious physical injury.

His criminal consequences, on the other hand, are likely to be more pronounced.

“He’s okay physically, but is charged with DWI — 3rd offense, and a long list of other charges,” authorities said.

While some of the charges he faces are serious, authorities and the general public alike had some fun at the defendant’s expense after the dashboard camera footage was released.

Many of the responses involved warnings about the avoidable life mistakes that can occur after a night of drinking.

“I don’t even know what level of drunk you have to be at to run yourself over, with your own car, while running from the cops,” one Twitter user wrote.

Reports indicate Bonsu is expected to face an array of counts in addition to DWI, including hit and run, disregarding an officer’s signal to stop, possession of marijuana, driving with a revoked license, driving with an open container and illegal window tint.

