Florida AG After Call with Trump: He’s ‘So Worried About the Families and Victims’

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed Wednesday night that in the hours following the Florida high school shooting that left at least 17 people dead, there was only one thing on President Donald Trump’s mind.

Bondi told Fox News that she spoke with Trump after the shooting, and the president’s only concern was for the victims.

“You know, all we talked about, all, his only concern tonight — the victims,” she said, according to The Daily Caller. “As it should be. All he asked about — ‘How are the victims? How are the victims? Are they OK? How are the families?’”

“He was so worried about the families and the victims,” she added.

As The Western Journal reported, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz is suspected of opening fire with an AR-15 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, killing at least 17 people. Cruz was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

After the shooting, Trump put out an immediate statement on Twitter offering his “prayers and condolences” for the families of the victims. “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” he stated.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Trump took to Twitter again Thursday morning to note that there were “many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed.”

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

Trump also issued a presidential proclamation Thursday ordering that the American flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public grounds and builds — as well as all military posts and naval stations — until the end of the day Monday.

Addressing the nation on Thursday from the White House, Trump said he plans to visit Parkland, Florida, in order to meet with families and officials, The Associated Press reported.

He also thanked the first responders and all those who put their lives in danger in an effort to save others.

“To law enforcement, first responders, and teachers who responded so bravely in the face of danger, we thank you for your courage,” he said.

“No child, no teacher, should ever be in danger in an American school,” Trump stated, while also telling America’s children, “You are never alone and you never will be. You have people who care about you, who love you, and who will do anything at all to protect you. If you need help, turn to a teacher, a family member, a local police officer, or a faith leader. Answer hate with love, answer cruelty with kindness.”

.@POTUS: “I want to speak now directly to America’s children… You are never alone and you never will be.” pic.twitter.com/4LcjC2TZsr — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) February 15, 2018

Bondi, meanwhile, said at a news briefing Wednesday that the state of Florida plans to pay the funeral expenses of all those who died in the shooting.

“We will pay for the funeral expenses of these poor victims,” she said, as reported by Fox News. “We will take care of it.”

