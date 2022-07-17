Share
News

Florida Man Arrested for What He Did with a Hot Dog and a Police Officer

 By Andrew Jose  July 17, 2022 at 1:12pm
Share

Police in St. Petersburg, Florida, arrested a 47-year-old hot dog seller after he attacked officers with food.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Central Avenue early morning on July 2, according to reporting from KHON-TV and WTVT-TV.

Officers had approached New Port Richey resident Jason Stoll to warn him that his street closure permit to sell hot dogs in the area had ended.

However, Stoll did not listen to the officers’ warning.

Police asked him to put down a hot dog he had. However, Stoll, according to WTVT-TV, continued to try to sell it.

Trending:
Ivana Trump's Friends Worried That House Hid a Lurking Danger... Then Her Body Was Found Next to It

“The defendant became extremely upset and intentionally threw the hot dog at [an officer],” police wrote in Stoll’s arrest affidavit, according to the news station.

According to police, Stoll displayed an “indication of alcohol influence” in his conduct that night, WTVT reported.

Stoll was hit with charges of battery on a police officer and resisting an officer without violence, according to KHON.

If Stoll is convicted of these charges, a minimum sentence of 3 years’ imprisonment awaits him.

Do you like hot dogs?

A similar incident occurred in Bloomington, Indiana, in 2019, according to reporting from the local newspaper, The Herald-Times.

Police, according to the newspaper, were responding to reports of public intoxication when they encountered two men eating and drinking in a grassy area near the 400 block of West Street, according to the report.

Seeing that a policeman picked up a half-empty vodka bottle to pour out the liquor inside, a man aged 49 took a plate of sliced watermelon and hurled it toward the officer.

The man was later booked in the Monroe County Jail. He was charged with battery, resisting police and public intoxication.

The victims of such food attacks are not just police officers.

Related:
Secret Service Agent Working on Biden's Middle East Trip Detained by Israeli Police After 'Physical Encounter'

An employee at a Long John Silvers restaurant in Abilene, Texas, responded to an altercation with a customer by throwing ice at her, according to a video circulating on social media, KRBC-TV reported.

The assailant suffered from Asperger’s Syndrome, it was later revealed, according to KRBC, which could affect one’s social interactions.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel.
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




Florida Man Arrested for What He Did with a Hot Dog and a Police Officer
Caught Red-Handed: Man Fuels Up Gas Tank as Another Driver Foots the Bill in Latest Scheme
Largest Candy Company in World Sued: Famous Treat Contains Toxin, 'Unsafe to Eat' Lawsuit Claims
Woman Turns on Bathroom Light to Find One of State's Scariest Invasive Monsters Waiting Inside Toilet
Lack of Resources Predicted to Spark Rolling Blackouts This Summer
See more...

Conversation