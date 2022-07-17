Police in St. Petersburg, Florida, arrested a 47-year-old hot dog seller after he attacked officers with food.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Central Avenue early morning on July 2, according to reporting from KHON-TV and WTVT-TV.

Officers had approached New Port Richey resident Jason Stoll to warn him that his street closure permit to sell hot dogs in the area had ended.

However, Stoll did not listen to the officers’ warning.

Police asked him to put down a hot dog he had. However, Stoll, according to WTVT-TV, continued to try to sell it.

“The defendant became extremely upset and intentionally threw the hot dog at [an officer],” police wrote in Stoll’s arrest affidavit, according to the news station.

According to police, Stoll displayed an “indication of alcohol influence” in his conduct that night, WTVT reported.

Stoll was hit with charges of battery on a police officer and resisting an officer without violence, according to KHON.

If Stoll is convicted of these charges, a minimum sentence of 3 years’ imprisonment awaits him.

A similar incident occurred in Bloomington, Indiana, in 2019, according to reporting from the local newspaper, The Herald-Times.

Police, according to the newspaper, were responding to reports of public intoxication when they encountered two men eating and drinking in a grassy area near the 400 block of West Street, according to the report.

Seeing that a policeman picked up a half-empty vodka bottle to pour out the liquor inside, a man aged 49 took a plate of sliced watermelon and hurled it toward the officer.

The man was later booked in the Monroe County Jail. He was charged with battery, resisting police and public intoxication.

The victims of such food attacks are not just police officers.

An employee at a Long John Silvers restaurant in Abilene, Texas, responded to an altercation with a customer by throwing ice at her, according to a video circulating on social media, KRBC-TV reported.

The assailant suffered from Asperger’s Syndrome, it was later revealed, according to KRBC, which could affect one’s social interactions.

