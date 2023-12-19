Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Supreme Court Chief Justice

A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday to threatening to kill a Supreme Court justice, according to the Department of Justice.

Neal Brij Sidhwaney, 43, placed a call in July to the Supreme Court, leaving an “expletive-laden, threatening voicemail message” where he “repeatedly threatened to kill a specific Supreme Court Justice,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said in a news release on Monday.

Sidhwaney revealed the justice he had threatened was Chief Justice John Roberts during a court-ordered psychological evaluation, Politico reported.

“I will f***ing kill you,” he said in his message to the court, according to a court document.

Sidhwaney was arrested nearly a month after the incident, on Aug. 18, per another court document.

Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Chief Justice Roberts, records say. https://t.co/BM5OWMiDFT — @JessBravin.bsky.social (@JessBravin) December 19, 2023

Sidhwaney is “suffering from a severe mental disease or defect, namely delusional disorder with psychosis,” the court-ordered psychological evaluation found.

Nevertheless, he is “relatively stable” on the medication he is taking and “very intelligent,” meeting the “minimal standards for competency to proceed,” the doctor told the court in September.

Sidhwaney, who pleaded guilty to “transmitting an interstate threat to kill,” faces up to five years in prison, according to the DOJ.

The justices also faced death threats last year.

Nicholas Roske, who traveled from California, was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in June 2022 for allegedly attempting to assassinate him following the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

As of October, no trial date had been set in his case, according to The Washington Times.

