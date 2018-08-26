Breaking: Florida Mass Shooting, Multiple Dead & Wounded [Developing]

Florida authorities are reporting a multiple people dead and “many transported” to hospitals after a mass shooting at a riverfront mall in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office used Twitter and Facebook to warn people to stay away from the Jacksonville Landing.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The department says to “stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY.”

Yes, this includes media. It is for safety. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any other information, but also warned news media to stay away from the area, which contains restaurants and shops along the St. Johns River.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

