From Florida, Republicans with an eye on the unrest rocking Haiti are sending an SOS that sounds a lot like Save Our Shores.

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Gus Biliarakis, Anna Paulina Luna and Daniel Webster of Florida have sent a letter reminding President Joe Biden of an executive order from former President George W. Bush to fight illegal immigration, according to The Hill.

The letter asked Biden to “declare an ‘anticipated mass migration of aliens en route to, or arriving off the coast of, the United States’ as urgent circumstances requiring an immediate federal response.”

Trump on the illegal immigrants from Haiti. “Look at what’s happening in Haiti — a tremendous problem with AIDS. Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they’re coming into our country…” pic.twitter.com/uQbdjZruW2 — sean (@Gykiwi03) March 12, 2024

The letter referenced a comment from Gen. Laura Richardson, Commander of United States Southern Command, during a Thursday House Armed Services Committee hearing.

“I think that we need to be postured appropriately [to address the threat of mass migration from Haiti], for that is exactly what you’re talking about. And I have put in a request for increased capability to do exactly that. And we are ready if a mass migration, if we need to deal with a mass migration,” the letter quoted Richardson as saying.

Gaetz had earlier posted on his website a commitment from Richardson at that hearing to ask for help if more Defense Department resources are needed in the region.

Should Biden send the Navy to Florida? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The letter said state resources being mobilized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “are insufficient to address the scope and scale of the anticipated mass migration.”

“A declaration pursuant to Executive Order 13276 is necessary to reinforce the State of Florida’s efforts by utilizing Department of Defense vessels to conduct maritime interdictions and interceptions of aliens from Haiti and repatriate them, preferably to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, as this limits the financial obligation of U.S. taxpayers,” the letter said.

The Dominican Republic is now MASS DEPORTING illegal immigrants from Haiti!!!@JoeBiden TAKE NOTES! Shut down our border before it’s too late!!! pic.twitter.com/EzJJky53Io — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 13, 2024



“We urge you to engage the necessary assets to conduct maritime interdictions and interceptions of Haitians,” the letter said.

DeSantis last week said, he had “directed the Division of Emergency Management, the Florida State Guard, and state law enforcement agencies to deploy over 250 additional officers and soldiers and over a dozen air and sea craft to the southern coast of Florida to protect our state,” according to Just the News.

As noted by The Hill, a boat carrying 25 Haitian illegal immigrants was recently intercepted by Florida officials.

Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau have in effect been running domestic politics in Haiti for the past few years. The result is chaos and cannibalism. Pretty soon a big portion of the Haitian population will be living in Florida. Haiti’s former prime minister explains. pic.twitter.com/3gPtfhiMpi — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 18, 2024

Haiti, where law and order have been precarious at the best of times, has devolved into violence in recent weeks, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported that at least 12 people were killed Monday as the violence spread.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced he will resign, but the violence-torn nation has made little progress forming a transitional council to govern after he steps down.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.