Florida Sets Modern Record with Execution of Triple Murderer

A man convicted of killing three people was executed in Florida on Thursday as the state reached 11 executions for the year.

The total is a record for the era after 1976, when after a four-year hiatus, executions were again allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to CBS.

Curtis Windom, 59, was convicted of killing Valerie Davis, his girlfriend at the time, and Mary Lubin, her mother, as well as Johnnie Lee, who Windom claimed owed him money, on Feb. 7, 1992.

The Supreme Court rejected Windom’s final appeal on Wednesday.

Windom uttered some words prior to being given the lethal injection drugs, but they could not be understood.

Court documents said Windom shot Lee to death, claiming that Lee owed him $2,000 and had just won $114 at a greyhound track.

With the .38-caliber revolver he bought, he then went to the apartment where Davis lived and fatally shot her.

Lubin was shot to death when she stopped at a stop sign, after leaving work upon being told her daughter was dead.

BREAKING: Florida executes Curtis Windom, who killed his girlfriend, her mother & a man he claimed owed him money over 30 years ago pic.twitter.com/JDugpyYOtW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 28, 2025

Windom’s attorneys tried to base their appeal on a claim that Windom received incompetent legal representation when he was on trial.

Florida has at least one more execution planned for the year.

David Pittman, 63, who was convicted of killing three people in 1990, is scheduled to die on Sept. 17.

Kemene Hunter, a sister of Davis, wore a t-shirt to a post-execution news conference reading, “Justice for her, healing for me,” according to an Associated Press report posted by PBS.

“All I want to say is, it took 33 years to get some closure,” Hunter said, adding, “Vengeance is mine says the Lord.”

“I can’t keep quiet. I got to speak up because I want people to know that Valerie have family advocating for her also,” Hunter said before Windom was executed, according to WFTV-TV.

Hunter found her sister dead, and recalled the day she did so. At the time, she was four months pregnant.

“I went in there, ‘Val, Val,’ and looked to my right. My sister was laying on the floor between the coffee table,” said Hunter.

“This was shocking to me. He was a monster that day. You killed people in a matter of minutes and did it all on your own. You had time to think,” she said.

Windom’s daughter, Curtisia Windom, says she forgave her father.

“I don’t think it’s fair to just take his life because he took theirs 33 years ago. They’ll never come back, and killing him won’t bring them back, so how is that justice,” she said.

