Share
News

Death-Row Inmate Convicted of Heinous Crimes Argues He's Too Obese to be Executed

 By Jack Davis  March 31, 2025 at 5:33pm
Share

A Florida inmate is trying to use his obesity as a way to shirk his scheduled execution in Florida, claiming the death penalty might hurt because of his weight.

Attorneys for convicted murderer Michael Tanzi, 48, say that Tanzi’s many health conditions mean that death by lethal injection might go wrong, according to CBS News.

Tanzi is scheduled to be executed April 8.

“The existing protocols for lethal injection do not contemplate the execution of someone with obesity and uncontrolled medical conditions, like Mr. Tanzi’s, that are likely to complicate the lethal injection process,” Tanzi’s attorneys argued in a court document.

“Executing Mr. Tanzi using the existing protocols is likely to cause serious illness and needless suffering,” the lawyers wrote, saying that the sedation drug to be administered might not work properly, leaving Tanzi “paralyzed but aware” during the process,

The lawyers said that as a result of difficulty in connecting the IV lines from Tanzi to the drugs that would kill him, he could face pain.

Tanzi “is morbidly obese and suffers from severe chronic sciatica” and has “hyperlipidemia, uncontrolled hypertension, and gastroesophageal reflux disease,” according to NBC.

Court documents did not say how much Tanzi weighs.

The state is opposing Tanzi’s bid to escape his punishment.

Do you support the use of the death penalty?

“Tanzi fails to offer any support for his groundless assertion that the massive dose of etomidate, that has been repeatedly and successfully used in Florida’s lethal injection protocol, will not work for him,” the state said.

Tanzi “has failed to show that the Governor’s warrant powers violate the Eighth Amendment,” the state argued, while also noting that no objection was raised until the weeks before Tanzi’s scheduled execution.

“Tanzi has offered no legitimate reason for this Court to depart from its longstanding precedent,” the attorney general’s office said.

Related:
Trump Says Multiple 'Terrorists Who Attacked' One of His Properties Have Been Apprehended

The state’s response to the appeal said that despite Tanzi’s claim that lying flat on the execution gurney would cause pain, inmates are not guaranteed a pain-free execution.

The state also noted that Tanzi has provided no evidence to support his contention that his weight would alter the effect of the lethal injection drugs.

Tanzi was convicted of kidnapping and killing Janet Acosta in April 2000.

Tanzi sexually assaulted Acosta and used her bank card to withdraw cash before strangling her and dumping her body in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Circuit Judge Timothy Koenig has rejected Tanzi’s pleas to halt his execution,  leading to an appeal to the Florida Supreme Court, according to WFTV-TV.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Death-Row Inmate Convicted of Heinous Crimes Argues He's Too Obese to be Executed
'Very Angry' Trump Sends Threats to Both Putin and Zelenskyy: 'We Made a Deal'
Kristi Noem Issues Fierce Response to Viral Video Calling for Murder of ICE Agents
GOP State HQ Torched and 'ICE=KKK' Painted on Wall in Dem Stronghold
82-Year-Old Cajun Ends Up in Nightmare Situation When Crawfishing Goes Wrong
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation